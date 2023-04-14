5 best characters in Free Fire (April 2023)

Picking the best characters to play in Garena Free Fire isn't a straightforward task as the game offers a plethora of characters to choose from, and each is unique in terms of their strengths and abilities. If you are new to the battle royale title, you'd probably have to take all your unlocked characters for a field test to make the decision, although that wouldn't be necessary.

Though you start with a minimal number of characters, you can unlock more of them by leveling up, spending diamonds, or participating in events. By going through the list of the best characters, you can shift your focus towards unlocking them and using their unique abilities to improve your gameplay and chances of winning.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

DJ Alok and these 4 other Free Fire characters are highly recommended for 2023

If you are new to Free Fire and are looking for some of the best characters you can play as then check out the list below:

1) DJ Alok

DJ Alok (Image via Garena)

DJ Alok is one of Free Fire's most coveted characters, as he will also be an asset to your entire squad. With his "Drop the Beat" ability, he creates a 5m aura that increases the movement speed of your squad by 15% and replenishes his health by 5 HP every ten seconds at max level.

Unlocking him will cost 499 diamonds/10000 FF tokens, but he will be a worthy addition to your roster as he excels in solo and squad gameplay.

2) Kelly

Kelly is one of Free Fire's oldest characters and possesses the "Dash" ability, which increases her sprinting speed by 5% when she's at her maximum level. She is also the first "Awakened" character in the game, and you can use Awaken Shards to awaken her.

Unlocking her will cost 499 diamonds/10000 FF tokens, but she is a worthy recommendation if you wish to move places quickly and avoid trouble.

3) Rafael

Rafael (Image via Garena/Sportskeeda)

Rafael specializes in stealth as he has the "Dead Silent" ability, which is helpful for stealth killings and ambushes. Once his power is activated, his location will be hidden from the mini-map for 8 seconds. Additionally, while using snipers and marksman rifles, the firing sounds will be silenced, and enemies knocked down will bleed 90% faster.

Acquiring this character will cost you 499 diamonds/10000 FF tokens, but he is worth the cost, being one of the deadliest Free Fire characters.

4) Jota

Jota (Image via Firstsportz)

Jota's "Sustained Raids" ability allows him to keep recovering HP as he hits and knocks out other players. He is the best character to equip if you are an aggressive player who prefers to use SMGs or shotguns during battle.

You will need 499 diamonds/10000 FF tokens to unlock him, and once you do, use him in close combat to keep gaining health as you kill many opponents.

5) Hayato

Hayato (Image via Garena)

Hayato made his Free Fire debut in 2019 and has become one of the most popular characters since its launch. His "Bushido" ability enables him to increase armor penetration by 5% with every 10% decrease in health.

He is a good 1v1 combatant and is also a very durable character if appropriately used. Acquiring him will cost 499 diamonds/10000 FF tokens, and once you've unlocked him, it is recommended that you not use him in areas swarming with opponents, as he will get taken out quickly.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is unavailable on Google's Play Store and Apple's App Store due to government-imposed restrictions. Players aren't authorized to download the game from third-party websites. However, Free Fire MAX is available on the app stores and can be played.

