3 best Free Fire character combinations with DJ Alok for aggressive gameplay

It is not just the characters that provide a distinctive gameplay experience in Free Fire but also the possibility to create a combination of these abilities. Users may use diamonds or gold to open skill slots on a specific character and then equip other characters' skills. However, it is essential to note that they can only equip only one active ability at any moment, while the others must be passive.

Alok has always been a fan favorite due to Drop the Beat ability, which gets back 5 HP per second for 10 seconds at the highest level. Moreover, there is a 15% increase in agility, and gamers can use it every 45 seconds. With this ability, they can easily make aggressive gameplay.

Best Free Fire character combination with Alok

The abilities of the characters mentioned below are at the highest level. Additionally, the characters are not repeated for a more comprehensive list, and gamers can also mix and match to create their preferred combination.

3) Alok + Dasha + Laura + Rafael

Dasha - Partying On (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha’s ability is called Partying On. It helps users by reducing the recoil and rate of recoil build by 6% each. Gamers can benefit from another aspect of reduction in the fall damage by 30% and decrease in the time of recovery from these falls by 60%

Laura - Sharp Shooter (Image via Free Fire)

While engaging in the long-range fight, Laura is essential as it can provide an edge with an increase in the accuracy by 10% when users are scoped in.

Rafael - Dead Silent (Image via Free Fire)

Rafael, after the rework, has become ideal for using snipers and marksman rifles with its silencing effect. Moreover, when an enemy is knocked, they will lose HP 20% faster.

With this combination, gamers can aggressively take long-range gunfights with snipers and even marksman rifles due to the silencing effect and increased accuracy. Moreover, when using ARs or SMGs, they can spray the gun even more effectively. Alok can be used to either evade quickly or get back the lost health.

2) Alok + Hayato + Jai + Moco

Hayato - Bushido (Image via Free Fire)

Hayato’s Bushido has long been an integral part of the character combinations. On every 10% decrease in the maximum health points, armor penetration increases by 7.5%.

Jai - Raging Reload (Image via Free Fire)

After they knock out the enemies, Raging Reload automatically replenishes 30% of the magazine capacity. However, there are certain conditions as this ability is restricted to assault rifles, pistols, SMGs, and shotguns.

Moco - Hacker's Eye (Image via Free Fire)

Moco is vital for any combination due to her man-marking skills. When players shoot an enemy, they will be tagged for 2 seconds, and all the information is shared with the teammates.

This combo can help gamers take fights in close proximity. Hayato ensures additional armor penetration on the enemies with a reduction in HP. Moreover, ammunition is never a worry with Jai in the combination. Alok is present to gain the health points.

1) Alok + Jota + Shirou + Luqeuta

Jota - Sustained Raids (Image via Free Fire)

Jota gets back HP as players hit their enemies with a gun. On top of this, they will also replenish 10% of HP after taking down the opponent.

Shirou - Damage Delivered (Image via Free Fire)

Damage delivered has a unique function as it tags the attacker who has shot the user from within the 80m range. The tag will be visible for 6 seconds, and the first shot on this marked enemy carries 50% additional armor penetration.

Luqueta - Hat Trick (Image via Free Fire)

On every frag by the player, Luqueta increases the maximum health points by ten all the way to 50. Thus, after a few kills, gamers will have 250 HP.

This combination can help users take the fight in close range. Alok and Jota can work on HP replenishment. At the same time, Shirou provides additional armor penetration, and Luqeuta will help with the increase in the maximum HP.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar