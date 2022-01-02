5 best Free Fire character combinations for Chrono in 2022

In terms of active abilities, Chrono’s Time Turner has been one of the most popular choices for Free Fire players. The skill can come in handy in various situations and provide individuals with instant cover on the battlefield.

Following the recent nerf, the ability now creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damages and prevents users from attacking enemies from within. It runs for four seconds and has a cooldown of 180 seconds at the base level.

Note: Players can mix and match combinations depending on their personal preferences. Moreover, none of the characters below have been reused, providing more options to the users. On top of this, the abilities stated below are at the first level of each character.

Free Fire: Five highly potent character combinations for Chrono in 2022

5) Chrono + Dasha + Shirou + Hayato

This combination is an incredible option (Image via Free Fire)

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha lessens the amount of damage that players take from falls and the recovery time taken from falls by 30% and 60% each. There’s a further 6% reduction in the rate of recoil buildup and maximum recoil.

Shirou: Damage Delivered

If the enemy hits users within 80 meters, that foe will get tagged for 6 seconds. The initial shot at that marked adversary has 50% additional armor penetration. There’s a 25-second cooldown.

Hayato: Bushido

In Hayato’s Bushido, with every 10% decrease in maximum HP, armor penetration increases by 7.5%.

4) Chrono + Laura + Rafael + Maro

Users can engage in long and mid-range combats better (Image via Free Fire)

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura has the unique Sharp Shooter ability in Free Fire, and the accuracy surges by 10% while users are scoped in.

Rafael: Dead Silent

In Rafael’s skill, a silencing effect is provided when players use snipers and marksman rifles. Also, enemies who users hit and down suffer 20% faster health loss.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

With Maro equipped, the damage increases with distance, up to 5%. Additionally, damage to marked enemies rises by 1%.

3) Chrono + Antonio + Kla + Moco

These characters are great for Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Antonio: Gangster’s Spirit

Antonio possesses the passive skill, Gangster’s Spirit, and users receive ten extra health when the round starts.

Kla: Muay Thai

Muay Thai of Kla makes individuals viable in close-range fights, increasing the fist damage by 100% in Free Fire.

Moco: Hacker’s Eye

Moco tags enemies who are shot for two seconds. Information on their location will be shared with teammates as well.

2) Chrono + Leon + Otho + D-bee

With this, users can rush at foes (Image via Free Fire)

Leon: Buzzer Beater

Leon was given to the players for free during the Booyah Day celebrations. He can recover 5 HP after surviving combat due to the Buzzer Beater ability.

Otho: Memory Mist

After taking out a foe, Memory Mist reveals the exact positions of other enemies within 25 meters of the elimination spot. Similar to Moco, the information will be shared with the teammates.

D-bee: Bullet Beats

When firing while moving, D-bee’s Bullet Beats leads to a 5% increase in movement speed and a 20% rise in terms of accuracy.

1) Chrono + Jota + Jai + Luqueta

This is great for aggressive players, too (Image via Free Fire)

Jota: Sustained Raids

While utilizing guns, hitting an enemy will recover HP for users if they have Jota in Free Fire. Additionally, knocking down an adversary will recover 10% HP.

Jai: Raging Reload

Raging Reload will automatically replenish the magazine of the equipped gun by 30% after taking down an enemy. This applies to firearms in the AR, Pistol, SG, and SMG categories.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Finally, every kill increases the maximum HP by 10, up to 50, thanks to the Hat Trick ability of Luqueta.

