New character 'Otho' in Free Fire: Abilities, how to get and price

Garena Free Fire has characters that significantly impact the gameplay due to the abilities they possess. As a result, they have become an important asset to the battle royale title, and there’s a constant desire among players to obtain them.

Almost all of the game’s recent updates have included new characters, and with the OB30 version, Leon and Otho were added to the game.

The former is free as part of the 'BOOYAH DAY' event, while Otho has been introduced through the top-up event.

Details regarding the Otho character in Free Fire

Ability (Memory Mist)

Otho possesses the 'Memory Mist' ability in Garena Free Fire (Image via Free Fire)

At the base level, when users eliminate an enemy, Otho’s ability reveals the locations of the other foes within a 25-meter radius. The information is also shared with the teammates.

The range increases with level and reaches 50 meters at the character’s maximum potential.

Otho's price and how to get it in Free Fire

After purchasing 100 diamonds in Free Fire, the character can be claimed for free (Image via Free Fire)

The exact price of the character hasn’t been revealed yet, and he is currently available to players for free if they make a purchase during the ongoing top-up event.

Users will have to purchase a particular number of diamonds to get the following:

Top-up 100 diamonds: Otho character

Top-up 500 diamonds: Otho’s Memorizer Bundle

Steps to get the character:

Step 1: Users will first need to purchase the required number of diamonds from the top-up event.

Since websites like Codashop and Games Kharido aren’t available, the in-game center would have to be used by the players.

The in-game center will have to be used by the players to acquire diamonds (Image via Free Fire)

Step 2: Once they have bought the in-game currency in Free Fire, the rewards must be claimed manually from the event section.

The character is available to players via the newly commenced top-up event (Image via Free Fire)

Otho's character can then be equipped from the “Characters” section in-game.

This event will run until 16 November, so users have a sufficient amount of time to decide whether they want to procure the character or not.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The diamonds have to be purchased with real money, but the rewards of the top-up event are free.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan