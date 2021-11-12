How to get free Pan skin and Leon Avatar in Free Fire this month

In Free Fire, cosmetic items such as skins are highly sought after by the entire community. The primary way to obtain them for free is through the various events that the developers include periodically.

Recently, Garena has added several events based on “BOOYAH DAY,” offering a variety of rewards to players. In addition to them, they’ve also included teasers for a few upcoming ones, where individuals have the chance to get items like the exclusive “BOOYAH DAY 2021” Pan skin.

Free Fire: How to get BOOYAH DAY 2021 Pan skin and other rewards

Here are the details of the events that the developers have revealed:

Playtime Challenge (17 November – 23 November)

Playtime Challenge (Image via Free Fire)

In the Playtime Challenge event, users will have to play Free Fire for a particular number of minutes to get the following rewards:

Play 50 minutes: Gold Royale Voucher

Play 100 minutes: Booyah Slasher

Play 200 minutes: Grenade – BOOYAH DAY 2021

Because the event lasts about a week, it is pretty simple to play for the respective duration and get the rewards.

Play with Leon (20 November)

Play with Leon (Image via Free Fire)

Leon will be provided to the players for free on 20 November, and everyone will be eligible to claim it through the unique event interface. In this event, individuals would have to play a certain number of matches using the new character.

Here are the exact specifics:

Play 1 game with Leon: 100x Memory Fragments (Leon)

Play 3 games with Leon: 7D Bounty Token Play Card

Play 5 games with Leon: Leon’s Avatar

BOOYAH on Weekends (20 November – 21 November)

BOOYAH on Weekends (Image via Free Fire)

The event will run between 20 November and 21 November, and users must complete the objective of obtaining a given number of wins in Free Fire. After completing them, they will be able to claim the BOOYAH DAY 2021 Pan skin and other rewards:

Booyah 1 time: 10x BOOYAH Dice

Booyah 3 times: 20x BOOYAH Dice

Booyah 5 times: Pan - BOOYAH DAY 2021

Booyah 7 times: 1x Weapon Royale Voucher and 1x Incubator Voucher

Edited by Siddharth Satish