Gaming Tamizhan's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, channel views, and more in 2022

Free Fire has become a household name in India, with fans enjoying the battle royale title on the regular. As a result, the number of Free Fire content creators who produce engaging videos in various languages has steadily increased.

Ravichandra Vigneshwer, often known as GT King or Gaming Tamizhan, is a renowned figure in the Indian community. The Tamil Free Fire content creator has a massive subscriber count of 2.91 million on YouTube, along with 310 million views.

What is Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID and stats?

Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire ID is 287597612. The user has recorded the following stats within the game:

Lifetime stats

GT King's lifetime stats (Image via Free Fire)

GT King has participated in 18183 squad games and has triumphed in 3614 of these, securing a win rate of 19.87%. He has 51688 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.55.

The YouTuber has 160 booyahs in 1797 duo matches, which equals a win ratio of 8.90%. With 3351 kills, he has accumulated a K/D ratio of 2.05.

Gaming Tamizhan has featured in 673 solo games and has converted 48 of these into victories, amounting to an overall win percentage of 7.13%. The YouTuber has secured 1448 frags, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 2.32.

Ranked stats

GT King's ranked stats (Image via Free Fire)

In the current season, Gaming Tamizhan has five squad matches to his name and is yet to secure a win. However, he has held a kill tally of 27, upholding a K/D ratio of 5.40.

He has not participated in any ranked duo games and only has a single appearance in a ranked solo match.

Note: Gaming Tamizhan’s Free Fire stats will change as he plays in more squad games this season.

Guild and rank

GT King's guild (Image via Free Fire)

Gaming Tamizhan is the leader of the GT Family guild in Free Fire, whose guild ID is 3008938070. The YouTuber is in the Gold 2 tier in BR-Ranked Season 25 and the Platinum IV tier in CS-Ranked Season 10.

YouTube channel

Ravichandra Vigneshwer launched the Gaming Tamizhan YouTube channel in January 2019 and has since soared to a tremendous 2.91 million subscribers. He has been uploading videos regularly and already has over 950 uploads with a total of 310 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

He has garnered 90k subscribers and 15.846 million views in the last month alone.

Edited by Siddharth Satish