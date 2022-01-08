Skylord's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, income, channel rank, and top videos (2022)

Free Fire's massive audience consumes a large chunk of various forms of game-related content. Abhiyuday Mishra, well known as Skylord, is a popular Indian YouTuber who intends to use his videos to influence positive change in the Free Fire community.

He has attained a massive following as his subscriber count has surpassed 1.39 million. The view counter has exceeded 135 million with just over 185 videos.

What are Skylord's ID and stats within Free Fire?

Skylord's Free Fire ID is 77985476, and his lifetime and ranked stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

Skylord has played squad matches the most (Image via Garena)

Skylord has joined 15454 squad games to date and turned around 7682 of these into victories, sustaining a win ratio of 49.70%. Along with this, he has secured 52643 kills while recording a K/D ratio of 6.77.

He has won 181 of the 733 duo games, corresponding to a win percentage of 24.69%. He has garnered 2235 eliminations in the process, which has provided him a kill-to-death ratio of 4.05.

When it comes to solo matches, Skylord has appeared in 759 of them but has only won 128 of them, for a win ratio of 16.86%. He has 2467 eliminations, which corresponds to a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

Skylord has not won a solo or duo game this season (Image via Garena)

Skylord has participated in 96 squad matches and clinched 43 of these, assessing a win percentage of 44.79%. He has racked up 311 kills, summing up to a K/D ratio of 5.87.

Additionally, he has shown up in one duo game this season but has not secured first place. The YouTuber has attained only one kill for a K/D ratio of one.

Skylord is yet to participate in any solo ranked games in the current season.

Note: Skylord's Free Fire stats will change as he participates in more games.

Income

Skylord has earned 30k subscribers (Image via Social Blade)

According to Social Blade, Skylord is estimated to churn out revenue between $769 - $12.3K every month, considering the current level of viewership. The website also reports that the approximated figures for the yearly income are $9.2K - $147.7K.

Top videos

1) RAISTAR EXPOSED ME || SKYLORD (2.5 million)

2) HELLO ANKUSH || SKYLORD (1.7 million)

3) INSPIRATION RUOK FF || GARENA FREE FIRE (1.6 million)

Note: Views have been the sole criteria for deciding the most popular video.

YouTube channel

Skylord has been regularly uploading Free Fire videos since mid-2020 and has amassed an audience of 1.39 million subscribers, providing him with a country rank of 698. The gamer has 180+ uploads which have garnered 135 million views.

Also Read Article Continues below

Abhiyuday had a fruitful 2021 as his subscriber count at the start of last year was 724k, now surpassing 1.39 million.

Edited by R. Elahi