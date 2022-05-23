5 best reasons to use Hayato in Free Fire (2022)

While there are many characters in Free Fire, the only factor that significantly distinguishes them is the presence of their unmatched abilities. FF gamers must critically choose characters with ideal abilities to get timely aid during combat.

For each character, there are logical reasons to use them in specific battleground situations by specific types of players. However, most mobile gamers often get confused regarding the perks of equipping a particular Free Fire character.

In this article, players will learn some key reasons why they should pick the all-time popular character 'Hayato' for their skill combination.

Disclaimer: Due to a government-imposed ban, players from India should not play Free Fire. They must use the MAX variant to access their FF IDs.

Listing the best reasons to use Hayato in Free Fire in 2022

1) Hayato's magnificent ability

Hayato possesses a passive skill called Bushido that increases armor penetration when there is a decrease in users' HP. At the minimum level, with every 10% decrease in the maximum HP, users will have 7.5% more armor penetration.

While at the maximum level, with the same decrease in maximum HP, the armor penetration will increase by 10%. With Hayato, users will not be in a very troubling situation when getting damage from the opponent's side.

2) Ideal character for rushing at enemies

Hayato is a must-have character for rushers. Rushers in Free Fire usually show an aggressive playstyle with quick reflexes and accurate shots. They are often glimpsed in short-distance confrontations. Here, Hayato plays a vital role.

Whenever users get damaged, they can immediately rush at their opponents with higher armor penetration power. Even foes equipped with helmets and vests can be quickly eliminated with two to three accurate shots, notably with shotguns and rifles.

This is indeed essential for esports athletes who play the role of rushers. Most famed names in the community bearing the same role use Hayato.

3) Hayato dominates in short-range fights

As mentioned earlier, Hayato is a splendid character for short range combat. Generally, in short range, there is a non-stop fighting scenario in which players usually use high-damage guns such as shotguns and SMGs to deal with the enemy.

With Hayato's Bushido ability, the damage offering capability of these weapons will be boosted considerably. After bearing one to two, users can handily eliminate their enemies with the same number of shots. This way, Hayato can dominate in close-range confrontations.

4) A prime choice for Clash Squad mode players

An extensively popular mode in Free Fire, Clash Squad is filled with thrilling elements. Fast-paced short-distance fights are one of the highlighted characteristics of CS matches. The competition among CS players is also notable.

Hence, to outplay the opposing team, mobile gamers should select Hayato. He will help users take down enemies with an aggressive playstyle.

Characters like Wukong, Moco, and D-Bee can be paired up with Hayato to build the perfect skill combination for CS mode.

5) Indirectly increases the power of any firearm

Guns in Free Fire have distinct attributes, amongst which, the damage is quite remarkable. Generally, gamers use several gun skins to enhance their fire power. However, non-spending players lag behind and hence, they should go with Hayato.

Hayato ultimately increases the damage by increasing penetration. Only a few finger-countable firearms in Free Fire have armor-peircing aptitude. But with Bushido, this attribute is indirectly attached to almost every gun.

Woodpecker, UMP, M1887 are the examples of weapons with certain armor penetrating power. If Hayato users use any of these guns, the consequences will be even more deadly for enemies.

Note: This article is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan