5 best Free Fire character combinations of 2021

Character combinations are a fantastic feature of Garena Free Fire, allowing users to combine the abilities of multiple characters and enjoy their benefits all at once. To do so, individuals simply need to purchase skill slots, which can be done with either gold or diamonds.

Having the right combination will undoubtedly help them improve their performance on the battlefield. Because of this, many users look for the best such combinations they can create to get that 'Booyah!' in Free Fire.

Note: Players can mix combinations according to their personal preference. None of the characters below have been reused, so there is more flexibility with these combinations. All character abilities listed below are at their base level.

Free Fire: Best character combinations (2021)

5) Wukong + Antonio + Moco + Kla

Users can utilize this combination in Clash Squad mode (Image via Free Fire)

Wukong: Camouflage

Transforms into a bush having 20% reduction in movement speed, lasting for a duration of 10 seconds. It has a 300-second cooldown, and the transformation ends when users attack an enemy. Additionally, the massive cooldown time resets whenever they take down an enemy.

Antonio: Gangster's Spirit

Antonio is an excellent option for Clash Squad in Free Fire, and with Gangster's Spirit ability, the players receive ten extra HP when the round starts.

Moco: Hacker's Eye

Moco tags enemies who are hit by the user's bullets for 2 seconds. Information regarding their locations will subsequently be shared with teammates as well.

Kla: Muay Thai

Using Kla's Muay Thai, the player's fist damage is increased by 100%, making fistfights viable in close-range encounters.

4) Dimitri + Laura + Rafael + Maro

This is a balanced combination for long-range fights (Image via Free Fire)

Dimitri: Healing Heartbeat

Upon activation of Dimitri's ability, he creates a healing zone 3.5m wide. Within this zone, the user and allies recover 3 HP/s and can also self-recover when downed.

Laura: Sharp Shooter

Laura's Sharp Shooter skill grants a 10% increase in accuracy when players are zoomed in with scopes.

Rafael: Dead Silent

With Rafael equipped in Free Fire, there's a silencing effect when players use snipers and marksman rifles. Moreover, enemies who are hit and downed suffer 20% faster HP loss.

Maro: Falcon Fervor

Maro's Falcon Fervor increases damage with distance, up to 5%. Additionally, the damage to marked enemies increases by 1%.

3) Xayne + Leon + Otho + D-Bee

Xayne can be used for aggressive plays (Image via Free Fire)

Xayne: Xtreme Encounter

Players get 80 HP temporarily (decays over time) and a bonus 40% increased damage to Gloo Walls and shields. The ability lasts for 10 seconds and has a significant cooldown of 150 seconds.

Leon: Buzzer Beater

This ability gives players five HP after surviving an encounter on the battlefield in Free Fire.

Otho: Memory Mist

After eliminating an enemy, the positions of other foes within a 25-meter range is revealed. Just like Moco, this information is also shared with the player's teammates.

D-Bee: Bullet Beats

After a recent buff, the movement speed increases by 5% and accuracy increases by 20% while using D-Bee's ability. This only functions when users are firing while moving.

2) Alok + Jai + Jota + Dasha

This combination provides great sustainability on the battlefield (Image via Free Fire)

Alok: Drop the Beat

Creates a 5m aura that increases users' movement speed by 10% and further replenishes 5 HP per second for 5 seconds. Effects do not stack, and the ability has a cooldown time of 45 seconds.

Jai: Raging Reload

After taking down an enemy, the gun's magazine automatically gets reloaded by 30% of its capacity (limited to AR, Pistol, SMG and SG).

Jota: Sustained Raids

When using guns, hitting an enemy will recover some health. If they manage to knock them down, they will restore 10% HP.

Dasha: Partying On

Dasha reduces the damage taken from falls and recovery time from falls by 30% and 60%, respectively. It also lowers the recoil buildup and maximum recoil rate by 6% in Free Fire.

1) K + Luqueta + Miguel + Kelly

K's Master of All is incredible in-game (Image via Free Fire)

K: Master of All

Master of All increases the maximum EP of players by 50, and it has two modes, Psychology and Jiu-Jitsu. The former recovers 3 EP every 2.2 seconds up to 150 EP, while the latter boosts EP conversion rate by 500%. The mode switch has a 3-second cooldown.

Luqueta: Hat Trick

Every kill with Luqueta's ability increases maximum health by 10, up to 50.

Miguel: Crazy Slayer

Players gain 30 EP for each kill while using this ability. This can then be converted easily using K's ability.

Kelly: Dash

Kelly boosts sprinting speed by 1%. While this may not seem like much, it is enhanced considerably when leveled up in Free Fire, making it quite potent.

Also Read Article Continues below

This list is based purely on the writer's opinions.

Edited by Atul S