5 best Free Fire gun combinations for rushing like professional players (May 2022)

Possessing an unmatched set of attributes, various firearms are available in Free Fire. Their utilization is subject to warfare circumstances. Therefore, gamers need to pair guns as per their playing style.
To embrace rush gameplay in Free Fire, they must have fast movement speed, quick reflexes, and excellent accuracy in shots. Gun attributes affect all the mentioned factors. Hence, players should prioritize guns and their combinations efficiently play the rusher role.
Disclaimer: Due to a government ban, users from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.
Free Fire: Five overwhelming gun combinations to play like professional rushers
5) Kingfisher + UMP
Excessive movement speed is the most significant attribute of the Kingfisher. It helps users make easy drag headshots and handle close combat. This Assault Rifle has fair damage, range, and reload speed.
The UMP is one of the most popular submachine guns in Free Fire. With very high movement speed and a decent rate of fire, its armor-piercing power is the highlighting factor that distinguishes it from others in the same category.
4) Groza + MP40
Gamers like to use the Groza due to its increased stability while firing, which ultimately reduces the spread of bullets and offers precise shots to the enemies. Moreover, this fantastic AR has ample range and damage for long-range fights.
Famous for its impressive rate of fire, MP40 can be a prime choice for SMG users in mid and close-range battles because there is only a slight reduction in the user's movement speed while holding it. The combination of Groza and MP40 is probably the most appropriate combo for an AR and an SMG.
3) AK + M1014
Overall, the AK has a nice set of attributes and is a magnificent AR for all ranged combat. It often becomes frustrating for users due to its quick recoils. Hence, they must have the skills to control it. If mastered, this AR is capable of dealing precise headshots.
M1014 is a lethal shotgun for very close-distance confrontations. Due to its extremely slow reload speed and movement speed, players must practice sufficiently and gain the skills to handle the M1014.
2) AUG + Charge Buster
The AUG has a larger magazine size, providing gamers with a slightly longer firing duration. Also, due to its high rate of fire and movement speed, they will feel it is very lightweight. AUG has fascinated many players since its release.
The Charge Buster is the newest shotgun in Free Fire. It has a pretty unique way of operating. Users will have to hold the fire button to charge it. Also, the longer the button is held, the lesser the bullets will spread, which increases the accuracy significantly.
This splendid shotgun has sufficient movement speed, range, and accuracy.
Note: The Charge Buster's damage has been shown to be zero as it depends on how much it is charged.
1) Woodpecker + M1887
The Woodpecker can be regarded as the deadliest weapon in Free Fire. It is great in almost every aspect. With its extraordinary armor penetration power, users can take down opponents effortlessly.
Two to three body shots or a single headshot from the Woodpecker is enough to eliminate foes.
The double-barrel, M1887, is the most popular shotgun among Free Fire gamers. It has the highest possible damage-imposing aptitude with greater accuracy. Additionally, it also has armor-piercing power that makes it even more killer.
Note: The attributes for each weapon are noted down from official sources. The above list solely reflects the author's opinion.