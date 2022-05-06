×
5 best Free Fire gun combinations for rushing like professional players (May 2022)

Looking at gun combinations suitable for rushers (Image via Sportskeeda)
Sanjiv Jaiswal
Modified May 06, 2022 10:20 PM IST
Possessing an unmatched set of attributes, various firearms are available in Free Fire. Their utilization is subject to warfare circumstances. Therefore, gamers need to pair guns as per their playing style.

To embrace rush gameplay in Free Fire, they must have fast movement speed, quick reflexes, and excellent accuracy in shots. Gun attributes affect all the mentioned factors. Hence, players should prioritize guns and their combinations efficiently play the rusher role.

Disclaimer: Due to a government ban, users from India should avoid playing Free Fire. They should play the MAX variant instead.

Free Fire: Five overwhelming gun combinations to play like professional rushers

5) Kingfisher + UMP

Kingfisher provides decent movement speed (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attributes/GunsKingfisherUMP
Damage5250
Rate of fire6974
Range5525
Reload speed5559
Magazine2230
Accuracy5042
Movement speed8991
Armor penetration054

Excessive movement speed is the most significant attribute of the Kingfisher. It helps users make easy drag headshots and handle close combat. This Assault Rifle has fair damage, range, and reload speed.

The UMP is one of the most popular submachine guns in Free Fire. With very high movement speed and a decent rate of fire, its armor-piercing power is the highlighting factor that distinguishes it from others in the same category.

4) Groza + MP40

A prime combination for mid-range combat (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attributes/GunsGrozaMP40
Damage6148
Rate of fire5883
Range7722
Reload speed4848
Magazine3020
Accuracy5227
Movement speed5888
Armor penetration00

Gamers like to use the Groza due to its increased stability while firing, which ultimately reduces the spread of bullets and offers precise shots to the enemies. Moreover, this fantastic AR has ample range and damage for long-range fights.

Famous for its impressive rate of fire, MP40 can be a prime choice for SMG users in mid and close-range battles because there is only a slight reduction in the user's movement speed while holding it. The combination of Groza and MP40 is probably the most appropriate combo for an AR and an SMG.

3) AK + M1014

Players need more practice with this combination (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attributes/GunsAKM1014
Damage6194
Rate of fire5634
Range7210
Reload speed4131
Magazine306
Accuracy4110
Movement speed6260
Armor penetration00

Overall, the AK has a nice set of attributes and is a magnificent AR for all ranged combat. It often becomes frustrating for users due to its quick recoils. Hence, they must have the skills to control it. If mastered, this AR is capable of dealing precise headshots.

M1014 is a lethal shotgun for very close-distance confrontations. Due to its extremely slow reload speed and movement speed, players must practice sufficiently and gain the skills to handle the M1014.

2) AUG + Charge Buster

This combination can easily pull off 1v4 clutches (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attributes/GunsAUGCharge Buster
Damage560
Rate of fire6144
Range5818
Reload speed5548
Magazine353
Accuracy5531
Movement speed8486
Armor penetration00

The AUG has a larger magazine size, providing gamers with a slightly longer firing duration. Also, due to its high rate of fire and movement speed, they will feel it is very lightweight. AUG has fascinated many players since its release.

The Charge Buster is the newest shotgun in Free Fire. It has a pretty unique way of operating. Users will have to hold the fire button to charge it. Also, the longer the button is held, the lesser the bullets will spread, which increases the accuracy significantly.

This splendid shotgun has sufficient movement speed, range, and accuracy.

Note: The Charge Buster's damage has been shown to be zero as it depends on how much it is charged.

1) Woodpecker + M1887

Both guns in the combination are overpowered (Image via Sportskeeda)
Attributes/GunsWoodpeckerM1887
Damage85100
Rate of fire3840
Range6314
Reload speed4855
Magazine122
Accuracy6910
Movement speed7479
Armor penetration7728

The Woodpecker can be regarded as the deadliest weapon in Free Fire. It is great in almost every aspect. With its extraordinary armor penetration power, users can take down opponents effortlessly.

Two to three body shots or a single headshot from the Woodpecker is enough to eliminate foes.

The double-barrel, M1887, is the most popular shotgun among Free Fire gamers. It has the highest possible damage-imposing aptitude with greater accuracy. Additionally, it also has armor-piercing power that makes it even more killer.

Note: The attributes for each weapon are noted down from official sources. The above list solely reflects the author's opinion.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
