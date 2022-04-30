Free Fire Ramadan login event: How to get free vouchers, Legendary Groza skin, and room card

Free Fire Ramadan events have kept gamers immersed in the battle royale title. They have been working hard to complete their objectives in the new events, which have been pouring in regularly. The most recent inclusion in the Daily Check-In event.

As suggested by its name, players must sign in daily to acquire a particular set of items for free. This list of rewards includes gun crates, vouchers, and even room cards.

Note: Free Fire is currently banned in India, and users from the country should refrain from engaging in the battle royale game. Instead, they may participate in the MAX version of the game, which was not on the list of banned applications.

Free Fire Ramadan login event offers various rewards

The new Daily Check-In event commenced in Free Fire on 30 April and requires gamers to log in for seven days for seven different rewards. The event will remain open until 8 May and offers multiple vouchers and gun crates, which will cost hundreds of diamonds to procure.

Requirement of new event (Image via Garena)

The given requirements and corresponding rewards in the newly started event are as follows:

Login 1 day to get 1x Weapon Royale Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May)

Login 2 days to get 2x Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login 3 days to get 2x MAG-7 Hurricane Delivery Weapon Loot Crate

Login 4 days to get 2x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate

Login 5 days to get Craftland Room Card (1 Match)

Login 6 days to get 2x Great Plunder Weapon Loot Crate

Login 7 days to get 2x Incubator Voucher (Expiry date: 31 May)

Just the Groza crate costs 40 diamonds each (Image via Garena)

Gun skins will not be given to players directly. Instead, they will have to open crates from the vault to acquire one. Gun crates are precious in Free Fire as these would cost diamonds to get if they were required to be purchased from the store.

Steps to collect rewards from event

Gamers can sign in to their Free Fire accounts and follow the steps below:

Select Daily Check-In (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Users can open the event and navigate to the Ramadan 2022 tab to select the Daily Check-in section.

Step 2: Individuals should press the claim button beside the corresponding rewards.

Step 3: They can open the gun crates from the vault section to receive a trial or permanent gun skin, depending on their luck.

The login event requires users to sign in to the battle royale title for numerous days and does not involve completing a challenging objective, such as attaining victories or kills. Moreover, the event has nine days, and hence, meeting the requirements, even for casual players, will not be challenging.

They should make the most of the opportunity by collecting all the rewards.

