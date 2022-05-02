5 best Free Fire characters in May 2022

The new month brings fresh opportunities for players in Free Fire. What better way to explore them than using top-tier characters in the game? A124 and Nairi are some of the best in circulation and have good stats after the latest update.

However, to make the most of such characters, players should understand how best to utilize their traits in a given situation. This will allow them to shine and overcome any obstacles thrown at them.

Use these characters in Free Fire to dominate matches in the month of May

5) Skyler

Skyler is one of the best characters for gamers who enjoy pushing opponents hard during a rush. His ability, Riptide Rhythm, allows users to destroy all gloo walls in their path.

Within a range of 50 meters, up to five gloo walls will be destroyed at once. This makes the rush process easier as it forces opponents to seek shelter or rotate to safety. As a bonus perk, Skyler can also heal himself by placing a gloo wall. This reduces the pressure of players having to constantly look for medkits.

4) DJ Alok

DJ Alok is one of the best multipurpose characters in Free Fire. His ability, Drop The Beat, allows him to be used during defensive and offensive combat situations and rushes.

When activated, the ability regenerates players' HP by five points every second and increases their movement speed by 10%. This ensures that the entire team can perform effectively in combat and other critical scenarios.

3) K

K's place in Free Fire is as timeless as the character's ability, Master Of All. Using this, he can control the flow of EP, allowing him to harness it for his use. It has two distinct modes that function independently of each other.

The first, Psychology mode, ensures a limitless supply of EP at a rate of 3 EP every 2.2 seconds. The second mode, called Jiu-Jitsu, increases the EP to HP conversion rate by 500% when active.

2) Jota

Jota has become a permanent fixture in the game. His ability, Sustained Raids, has cemented his position within the character hierarchy. It works by regenerating HP during combat.

When an opponent is shot, users gain a small amount of HP. If the opponent is downed or killed, 10% HP is recovered by users. This has no cooldown and can be used indefinitely during combat.

1) Nikita

Following the latest update, Nikita has become a powerful character in Free Fire. Her ability, Firearms Expert, causes the last five bullets of an SMG to inflict 20% bonus damage upon a target.

In addition to the extra damage, users will also be able to reload their SMG 4% faster. Depending on the situation and the type of SMG being used, this tiny bonus can provide players with a significant edge in battle.

