5 common mistakes Free Fire players make during close combat in 2022

Close-range fights in Free Fire can get very intense. Players rush at each other or targets and go in all guns blazing. The winner is usually decided by who has the most HP left or can shoot more accurately.

Unfortunately, users tend to make numerous mistakes during such encounters. While some of them can be fixed with minor corrections to the play style, others have to be stopped completely.

Avoid making these mistakes in close-combat scenarios in Free Fire

5) Trying to scope-in and land shots

Scoping in for firing is not a wise idea when engaging an opponent at point-blank range. With peripheral vision being limited, gamers will not be able to see threats approaching from either side.

This will make it harder to dodge attacks and fight efficiently. Ultimately, the enemy will take advantage of the situation and gain an easy elimination. While using scopes is a good idea, knowing when not to use them is also vital.

4) Throwing grenades in the same direction of the rush attack

Grenades are powerful utility items and throwables in Free Fire. They can be used to create a smoke cloud, blind opponents, and deal high AOE damage. If not used carefully, users can end up being on the receiving end of their effects. Unfortunately, this happens more often than it should.

In the heat of battle, players rush in the same direction they throw the grenade rather than throwing it and waiting for it to go off. Instead of enemies taking damage, players receive it and put themselves at a tactical disadvantage.

3) Not using shotguns or SMGs

In close-range fights, only two types of weapons are ideal. Those that deal a lot of damage and those with a high rate of fire. Keeping these parameters in mind, shotguns and SMGs are the best weapons class for the job.

Despite these weapons being ideal, players tend to experiment and use other guns for the task. While they will inflict damage, such firearms lower the chances of winning fights.

2) Solely relying on movement to dodge damage

Beginners in Free Fire and those not proficient with gloo walls tend to jump about to dodge bullets. While professional players use this strategy, it takes perfect timing and hand-eye coordination. One wrong move and an early exit is guaranteed.

Even then, it's impossible to dodge every bullet that's fired. Eventually, gamers will take the damage and, in the ensuing panic, lose focus. Once this happens, enemies will see an opportunity and gain an elimination.

1) Not ensuring HP is at full

One of the most common mistakes that Free Fire players make is not maintaining full HP. While at times this occurs due to situational circumstances, at other times, it simply happens due to them not caring about their health.

If they happen to rush into a fight with low HP, the odds of surviving are slim to none. The opponents will be able to easily overpower users and get an elimination without much effort.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

