5 best Free Fire gun combinations for ranked mode (2022)

Weapons are an essential aspect of Garena Free Fire, and one cannot survive without any guns. Sometimes players get some of the best firearms at their disposal in a match, while there are matches when they struggle to find suitable weaponry.

Players need to rely on the luck factor to acquire the most potent weapons in the game. Moreover, they need to search for at least two guns that excel at a certain range and in a specific situation. Snipers complement Assault Rifles, while SMGs work brilliantly with LMGs.

Players need to couple two guns that suit their strategies and help in enhancing their capabilities. These are the best weapon combinations that one can use in Free Fire and Free Fire MAX:

Garena Free Fire: The best weapon combinations to use during ranked mode

The ranked mode requires a decent skill-set and gun combination that is beneficial for one's playstyle. Hence, players can have a look at the Free Fire weapon combos given below:

1) M82B + Groza

M82B and Groza (Image via Garena)

Groza is an airdrop-exclusive weapon that deals solid damage with a rating of 61. Surprisingly, it is among the most stable Assault Rifles in the game and has excellent medium-range capabilities.

Players should consider a sniper to couple Groza, a more suitable gun for medium range. Players can efficiently finish off enemies at longer distances using the M82B with a damage rating of 90.

2) Scar + M14

Scar and M14 (Image via Garena)

Scar is among the quick-fire ARs in the game, ideal for close-quarter fights and medium-range battles. However, players cannot use it to fend off distant enemies.

Therefore, another AR M14 should be used to balance the gun combination. The M14 has a low fire rate but the highest damage rating and range among ARs.

3) AUG + AWM

AUG and AWM (Image via Garena)

AUG is arguably the most balanced Assault Rifle after Groza, and it boasts excellent attributes when it comes to the rate of fire, damage, or reload. However, AUG becomes a bit unstable with an increase in range.

Hence, a Sniper is a suitable weapon to couple with AUG in Free Fire's ranked mode. AWM is arguably the best SR which will help players get easy one-tap kills when fighting at a longer range.

4) M249 + MP40

MP40 and M249 (Image via Garena)

SMGs are close-range weapons with an impressive rate of fires, while LMGs are more helpful during fights with distant enemies. LMGs boast a higher rating for range with good magazine capacity, while SMGs assist in close-range scuffles.

MP40 is a suitable option if players are looking for an ideal short-range weapon, and it has one of the best fire rates, with a decent damage rating. M249, on the other hand, is the best choice for an LMG to handle medium-range enemies.

5) M60 + M1014

M1014 and M60 (Image via Garena)

If players have better command over shotguns, they should choose a weapon like M1014 which can easily finish off the opponents with one or two shots. However, players need to be accurate with their shots on target.

Shotguns are not any good at a longer distance, so users should use a weapon from the LMG category. The M60 is a go-to option for users who desire a decent gun at medium ranges in Free Fire.

Note: These Free Fire gun combinations will not get instant results to users, as they will have to spend some time practicing with the same. This list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha