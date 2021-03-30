The amount of Rock-type Pokemon, like all other types of Pokemon, has grown vastly over the years. With over twenty-five years and eight generations, The Pokemon Company has given fans some really incredible Pokemon of all types.

Introduced in Generation II of the main series Pokemon games, the Johto region is beloved for the nostalgia it now brings to players. Let’s take a look at the five most popular Rock-type Pokemon that hail from the Johto region.

The top 5 most popular Rock-type Pokemon from Johto

#5 - Corsola

Introduced in Generation II, Corsola is a dual-type Water and Rock-type Pokemon. Known as the “Coral Pokemon,” Corsola is the only one in its evolutionary line therefore it does not evolve from or into any other known Pokemon.

In the Generation VIII games Corsola has a Galarian form alternate that is a Ghost-type. This alternate form also has an evolution but the Johto region one unfortunately doesn’t.

Corsola has a base stat total of 380 and a resistance to Normal, Flying, Poison, Fire, and Ice-type moves. Corsola can be found all over the Johto region from Routes 19, 34, and 40 to Clanwood City, Cerulean City, and Union Cave.

#4 - Magcargo

Known as the Lava Pokemon, Magcargo is a dual-type Fire and Rock-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation II. Magcargo evolves from Sluma starting at level 38.

Magcargo has a cool design with a small, snail-like body made of magma. Other than its cool design, Magcargo has a base stat of 410 and a pretty high Defense stat of 120. Magcargo is resistant to Normal, Flying, Poison, Bug, Fire, Ice, and Fairy-type Pokemon and Moves, making it an excellent contender for a lot of different battles.

#3 - Shuckle

Introduced in Generation II, Shuckle is a dual-type Bug and Rock-type Pokemon hailing from the Johto region. Known as the “Mold Pokemon” Shuckloe is not known to evolve into or from any other known Pokemon.

Shuckle can be received from PokeManiac in Clanwood City in Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. Shuckle has a phenomenal base stat total of 505 with a whopping Defense stat of 230 and a Special Defense stat of 230.

This, however, leaves the rest of Shuckles stats quite low, but with the right bag of items any trainer can fix that up quickly.

#2 - Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo is a Rock-type Pokemon introduced to the franchise in Generation II. Sudowoodo is the evolution of Bsoly when it is leveled up while knowing Mimic.

Sudowoodo has a special place in fans hearts because, in the Generation II remakes and Pokemon Emerald, wild Sudowoodo can be found blocking the roads in inconvenient places all over the Johto and Hoenn regions.

To catch one, a trainer must squirt it with water from either the SquirtBotle or Wailmer Pail and then battle.

Known as the Initiation Pokemon, Sudowoodo has a base stat of 410 and a resistance to Normal, Flying, Poison, and Fire-type Moves and Pokemon. This, coupled with great Generation II moves like Rock Throw, Rock Slide, Rollout, and Earthquake, Sudowoodo could really be a great asset to the trainers team.

#1 - Tyranitar

Well-loved and definitely well known, the last on the list is Tyranitar. Tyranitar is a dual-type Rock and Dark Psuedo-Legendary Pokemon introduced in Generation II main series Pokemon games.

Tyranitar evolves from Pupitar starting at level 55 and is the final form for Larvitar. Known as the Armor Pokemon, Tyranitar has a stellar base stat total of 600 with a great attack stat of 134. With immunity to Psychic-type Pokemon and Moves, Tyranitar is a really great addition to any Johto-based team.

