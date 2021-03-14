The Trey Songz spitting video leaves Twitter scandalized

American rapper Tremaine Aldon Neverson, popularly known as Trey Songz, recently found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again after a risque video of him started doing the rounds online.

The 36-year old musician seems to have developed an uncanny knack for grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons of late.

Just last month, he left scores of Twitter users scandalized after a salacious tape of his went viral online. In eerily similar fashion, he was recently captured on tape exchanging saliva with two females in gross fashion.

The incident reportedly took place during a shoot for Selena Gomez's music video for the song "Damelo To," which features Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers.

The fact that he would indulge in such an act in the middle of a raging pandemic soon incited an outcry of disgust from the online community, and they reacted with a mixture of shock and aversion

Why is Trey Songz trending?: Rapper's viral video takes over Twitter

Apart from trending for his leaked tape last month, several Twitter users have often highlighted Trey Songz's problematic past, which revolves around his relations with the likes of Keke Palmer and Megan Thee Stallion.

With regards to the former, the situation stems back to 2017, when the 27-year old actress had alleged that Songz had taken a video of her without her permission. During an interview with the Breakfast Club radio show in 2017, Palmer also accused him of sexual intimidation.

As a result of his controversial past, the internet tends to be divided when it comes to perceiving him in general. Moreover, of late, he seems to find himself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

Case in point being his recent spitting video, which left a horde of unsuspecting Twitter users instantly regretting their decision to click on the trending tab.

Here are some of the reactions online, as Trey Songz has once again left the online community scandalized:

Not me seeing Trey Songz spit in their mouf like that... pic.twitter.com/7YboL1GWQ9 — 1-800-One-Night (@theleolondon) March 14, 2021

Them two girls really sharing spit w trey songz in the middle of a panhandle?? pic.twitter.com/gAQN3R9b7E — La Parajita (@b_urde_uxx_) March 14, 2021

Dammit why did I click to find out why Trey Songz was trending pic.twitter.com/S0y2NJ9ulp — Syd✨ (@ForeverSydneyy) March 14, 2021

I really regret looking up why ppl are talking about Trey Songz on the TL rn. pic.twitter.com/qnGs19swe1 — T🌺 (@TriceeeAlexis) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz, sir we are in the middle of a pan con leche what was that pic.twitter.com/3vk9YvLrAt — mic🪐 (@gloriamikayla) March 14, 2021

I know I did not see a video of Trey Songz mama birding two grown ass women. pic.twitter.com/Ldr87AE0Az — healthy wealthy + blessed ❁ (@_arielmichele) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz really spit in them people mouth TF🥴 while we still in a Pandemic.. And they sat there and let him do it😖 Chileee wtf is going on🤣 pic.twitter.com/Fvm8moBukk — 🥶 (@_BadTingzs) March 14, 2021

Why did I click on that Trey Songz video?! Instantly covered my eyes while screaming and gagging. I did not need a visual for Walls. My eyes...😩 pic.twitter.com/zkenSx05bD — IG/SC KrysBrown89 (@KrysBrown89) March 14, 2021

There was a point in my life I used loooove tf outta Trey songz ass. Now I’m just...disgusted pic.twitter.com/XaV1s2d4W8 — lil bit** (@Asweehart) March 14, 2021

I loveeee Trey Songz but seeing him spit in someone’s mouth pic.twitter.com/JljFynDP8j — Eleanor Abernathy 🐱 (@Reynolds_NoWrap) March 14, 2021

Why did I just see a video of Trey Songz spitting into bitches mouths pic.twitter.com/nu12bj1kQi — i Hurd i was Cancel (@___inCANdescent) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz trending for being nasty. Again.... pic.twitter.com/FPKQRUyZbB — FOXYLICIOUS🧚🏾‍♀️🦋🌺👑♌️ (@jordyyy_wordyyy) March 14, 2021

Trey songz really fell off...like tf...during a pandemic...even it we weren’t in one...why..I can’t..and his ass had the rona pic.twitter.com/5FrtzQf3Di — lil bit** (@Asweehart) March 14, 2021

Wish I never clicked to see why Trey Songz was trending again... pic.twitter.com/LOOiFXNo91 — GodMusicArt (@GodMusicArt) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz is really out here just... pic.twitter.com/H9OyF6VpsR — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 14, 2021

Why is there a video of Trey Songz spitting in someone’s mouth on my tl. pic.twitter.com/Oxgk1PUeKc — Have A Good One (@AsToldByBrian) March 14, 2021

I’m guessing Trey Songz got his Direct Deposit and he’s feeling lucky... pic.twitter.com/ErEj8RDzUR — Jermaine (@JermaineWatkins) March 14, 2021

Why did look to see why Trey Songz was trending.. ewww pic.twitter.com/YS8sSUEXgA — Shay’s Portal (@shaysportal1) March 14, 2021

I did NOT need to see that Trey Songz shit this early on the lords day pic.twitter.com/500GLBCoHJ — Petty Labelle (@CapoNYC13) March 14, 2021

Nah trey songz did not do that nasty shit during a panda express! pic.twitter.com/r4opTKX0xD — Chuckles (@Laughington69) March 14, 2021

It’s to early for Trey Songz pic.twitter.com/Nk7ztKIJQ7 — PecanRum (@PecanRum) March 14, 2021

I’m gagging at how Trey songz is just doing something new every month...😭. Sit down please treyyy!! pic.twitter.com/aPyJZxaN8W — Shylyn 🍪 (@_shylyn_) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz has been in the media for everything but his mediocre singing and music. pic.twitter.com/zpqpkZDarl — Lovely Day (@luvlee_dayz) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz must be on crack his behavior is suspect. pic.twitter.com/yiC43i2YA1 — MiMa🏁🇭🇹 (@OG_Mima) March 14, 2021

@TreySongz will not know peace for putting that shit out on the lord's day smh shit has me like... pic.twitter.com/qOh4j4sdpL — Reformed Glacier Boy (@mbcudatoo) March 14, 2021

I hate Twitter for making Trey Songz trend for that and I hate myself for clicking on it pic.twitter.com/1AF6eJ5wjW — Sweet Dee (@hotmessexpressx) March 14, 2021

Me after finding out why Trey Songz is trending pic.twitter.com/B9Z6BkD0Dc — Rich (@UptownDCRich) March 14, 2021

not trey songz spitting in two women mouth in a paragraph— everytime he trending its SOMETHING related to sex pic.twitter.com/a13mA1qYoN — shania 🙈🎋| fatws spoilers (@lunaxnight) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz we are in Pandora pic.twitter.com/zXhib2jFfl — 10 MILLION NAIRA..... E CHOKE!!!!! (@dee__J) March 14, 2021

Just saw why Trey Songz is trending.... pic.twitter.com/2Dj2NgKqpA — Matt (@MattyNitro) March 14, 2021

Trey Songz is so disgusting and I’m tired of seeing than man getting slobbered on every other month. It’s getting out of hand. I can’t wait till the day he gets his karma for what he did to them women pic.twitter.com/GVebTbgLPH — ♡ (@DAIJTYANNA) March 14, 2021

Why did I click on that Trey Songz video? pic.twitter.com/tONBQaaQ0p — LilyJJK1 ⁷🐰⚽️🐾🖕🏾🇳🇬 (@celestialjk1) March 14, 2021

Please don’t click on Trey Songz name Trending. pic.twitter.com/i3UM23AvNc — KD! (@khadeejatouu) March 14, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like the audience's perception towards Trey Songz continues to teeter towards a sense of overwhelming aversion, in light of his recent spate of questionable antics.