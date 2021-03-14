The Trey Songz spitting video leaves Twitter scandalized

American rapper Tremaine Aldon Neverson, popularly known as Trey Songz, recently found himself on the Twitter trending page yet again after a risque video of him started doing the rounds online.
The 36-year old musician seems to have developed an uncanny knack for grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons of late.
Just last month, he left scores of Twitter users scandalized after a salacious tape of his went viral online. In eerily similar fashion, he was recently captured on tape exchanging saliva with two females in gross fashion.
The incident reportedly took place during a shoot for Selena Gomez's music video for the song "Damelo To," which features Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers.
The fact that he would indulge in such an act in the middle of a raging pandemic soon incited an outcry of disgust from the online community, and they reacted with a mixture of shock and aversion
Why is Trey Songz trending?: Rapper's viral video takes over Twitter
Apart from trending for his leaked tape last month, several Twitter users have often highlighted Trey Songz's problematic past, which revolves around his relations with the likes of Keke Palmer and Megan Thee Stallion.
With regards to the former, the situation stems back to 2017, when the 27-year old actress had alleged that Songz had taken a video of her without her permission. During an interview with the Breakfast Club radio show in 2017, Palmer also accused him of sexual intimidation.
As a result of his controversial past, the internet tends to be divided when it comes to perceiving him in general. Moreover, of late, he seems to find himself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.
Case in point being his recent spitting video, which left a horde of unsuspecting Twitter users instantly regretting their decision to click on the trending tab.
Here are some of the reactions online, as Trey Songz has once again left the online community scandalized:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, it looks like the audience's perception towards Trey Songz continues to teeter towards a sense of overwhelming aversion, in light of his recent spate of questionable antics.