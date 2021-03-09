The Tyler Posey leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized

"Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey recently left scores of Twitter users across the globe scandalized after a leaked video ended up surfacing online.

The 29-year-old heartthrob, best known for his role as Alpha Wolf Scott McCall in the popular teen series "Teen Wolf," was recently spotted in a concerningly different avatar, which took fans by surprise.

now why did i have to be nosy & check why tyler posey was trending pic.twitter.com/Gax3GxfKQj — 💞angel¹²⁷💞 (@pansexualdummy) March 9, 2021

Apart from his film projects, Tyler Posey is also known to release exclusive pictures/videos of himself.

His most recent video is what propelled him to the Twitter trending page, as several fans unknowingly clicked on his name in the trending tab, only to be scarred for life.

Twitter reacts to Tyler Posey's leaked video

Tyler Posey, one of the most popular teen actors during his prime, achieved global recognition post his stint in Teen Wolf.

From receiving nominations at the Teen Choice Awards to the Saturn Awards, Posey emerged as one of the breakout stars of the show, who was predicted to have a booming career ahead of him.

Since then, Tyler Posey has starred in a slew of films such as "Scary Movie 5," "Truth or Dare," and "Alone," to name a few. However, he has struggled to replicate the success of his Teen Wolf days, on account of which he seems to have found a career alternative of late.

His drastically changed appearance and persona of late has left several fans worried, as he has recently been trending online for all the wrong reasons.

Case in point being his most recent leaked video, which incited a myriad of responses from fans, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes that expressed a mixture of shock, horror, and regret:

Tyler Posey whenever he’s unemployed pic.twitter.com/tCa3uuei6x — I am Confusion (@lyXssa) March 9, 2021

me seeing why tyler posey is trending: pic.twitter.com/9A2zcyKRy6 — mol (@newtswatts) March 9, 2021

WHY DID I LOOK AT WHY TYLER POSEY IS TRENDING

pic.twitter.com/rICsYBypZg — sider⁷ hak day🍊 (@wayvjoon) March 9, 2021

did i really just see tyler posey smacking his d*ck on his stomach like a drum? pic.twitter.com/eXmZvHvVnD — a • ♡ (@roseysveokjin) March 9, 2021

why can’t tyler posey be normal pic.twitter.com/OOMWTisgXQ — . (@fiImms) March 9, 2021

tyler posey coming back to social media after showing his d*ck every 6 months pic.twitter.com/MVvy0xLN0a — ariana misses louis (@LHKIWI) March 9, 2021

just saw why tyler posey was trending pic.twitter.com/CoRp5M4ULn — riley (@616QUlNN) March 9, 2021

seeing why tyler posey is trending and immediately having thoughts about deleting my twitter again pic.twitter.com/tYFNgff2QW — hot boy antisocial hours (@grinning_gh0st) March 9, 2021

Me and my nosey-ness. Why would I check of Tyler Posey trends... pic.twitter.com/7er9805k6c — ᴮᴱTamTam⁷ ⚠️ (@jungseoked) March 9, 2021

is tyler posey okay?? homeboy looks like hes going through it, haircut and all pic.twitter.com/6ecCx0W9s5 — tate (@cloakedtnt) March 9, 2021

Me opening twitter and seeing why Tyler Posey is trending, girl I should've mind my own business... pic.twitter.com/LOOz4t78R3 — meriam (@meriamtahan) March 9, 2021

The plan wasn’t to see Tyler posey’s dick today but here I am pic.twitter.com/DiMioIrQeu — Mills (@Mylesjj1) March 9, 2021

i come on here for a short break from studying and all i’m seeing is tyler posey’s penis pic.twitter.com/BtrjTCXQYx — ria kenobi 🌩 (@emobiwan) March 9, 2021

Tyler Posey is down BAD like- im embarrassed pic.twitter.com/OsZqvpSAbp — 5TEPH 🪐 (@funsizeaquarius) March 9, 2021

WHY DID I CHECK WHY TYLER POSEY IS TRENDING 😭 pic.twitter.com/xTsKk6YLnq — sam⁷ (@kawaiibtsxlaura) March 9, 2021

i blame MTV for this tyler posey mess... always playing mf Ridiculousness when they coulda been playing TeenWolf... now we gotta see this ridiculousness pic.twitter.com/f0PYtJ8oBf — POC For BTS GRAMMY NOMINEES 🍊 (@POCforBTS) March 9, 2021

Tyler Posey’s dick is on my TL.... MOM IM SCARED pic.twitter.com/GroBCTk94z — Toni ᱬ ‎⍟ (@sousasdice) March 9, 2021

wtf is going on with tyler posey, genuinely concerned pic.twitter.com/GQ8qEV5eEr — wes 🖤 (@goodluckthottie) March 9, 2021

when will Tyler Posey stop trending because of his d*ck pic.twitter.com/GqqnLjxVk5 — ⊳T (@irisxxwests) March 9, 2021

I’m mad for checking to see why Tyler posey was trending pic.twitter.com/DyAHFDGsmi — Iris West-Allen’s Wedding Rings (@ElleDubYuh) March 9, 2021

tyler posey is trending rn and i wish i would just mind my business just once pic.twitter.com/STNXQViVOY — lena (@lenajff) March 9, 2021

WTF😭😭😭 I WANTED TO KNOW WHY TYLER POSEY WAS TRENDING, HOW DO I UNSEE THIS pic.twitter.com/FXG8QA1vPn — ᴮᴱsira⁷🍊| 📚 (@PARKJlMOUT) March 9, 2021

me after seeing why tyler posey was trending pic.twitter.com/g3te3PozG5 — dino ♡ (@gubesconverse) March 9, 2021

me entering to tyler posey’s trending pic.twitter.com/GM2xKGWCT3 — JiMMY 🌱 (@haloscastiel) March 9, 2021

My nosey ass wanted to see why Tyler posey is trending and I- pic.twitter.com/QeJKeDkAhu — ♡Heaven♡ 911 era ♥ (@Jenmishs_bitch) March 9, 2021

As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, Tyler Posey's drastic transformation has left quite a few fans deeply concerned about his well-being at the same time.

Of late, the teen star seems to have developed an uncanny knack of taking over the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons.

