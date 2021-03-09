The Tyler Posey leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized

"Teen Wolf" star Tyler Posey recently left scores of Twitter users across the globe scandalized after a leaked video ended up surfacing online.
The 29-year-old heartthrob, best known for his role as Alpha Wolf Scott McCall in the popular teen series "Teen Wolf," was recently spotted in a concerningly different avatar, which took fans by surprise.
Apart from his film projects, Tyler Posey is also known to release exclusive pictures/videos of himself.
His most recent video is what propelled him to the Twitter trending page, as several fans unknowingly clicked on his name in the trending tab, only to be scarred for life.
Also Read: The Skai Jackson leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized
Twitter reacts to Tyler Posey's leaked video
Tyler Posey, one of the most popular teen actors during his prime, achieved global recognition post his stint in Teen Wolf.
From receiving nominations at the Teen Choice Awards to the Saturn Awards, Posey emerged as one of the breakout stars of the show, who was predicted to have a booming career ahead of him.
Since then, Tyler Posey has starred in a slew of films such as "Scary Movie 5," "Truth or Dare," and "Alone," to name a few. However, he has struggled to replicate the success of his Teen Wolf days, on account of which he seems to have found a career alternative of late.
His drastically changed appearance and persona of late has left several fans worried, as he has recently been trending online for all the wrong reasons.
Case in point being his most recent leaked video, which incited a myriad of responses from fans, most of which were in the form of hilarious memes that expressed a mixture of shock, horror, and regret:
As reactions continue to come in thick and fast, Tyler Posey's drastic transformation has left quite a few fans deeply concerned about his well-being at the same time.
Of late, the teen star seems to have developed an uncanny knack of taking over the Twitter trending page for all the wrong reasons.
Also read: Jacob Sartorius' explicit photo leaves Twitter scandalized