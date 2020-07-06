The unluckiest moment of my Fortnite career: SypherPK loses it during the Mythic Only challenge

SypherPK is one of the most famous American streamers in the world, and is known as the undisputed "Trap King".

In this article, we look at a moment that does not bide well with his title and reputation.



It seems like just yesterday that we were talking about SypherPK's rise to prominence in the Fortnite streaming world. Over the past few years, the American streamer has garnered a commendable reputation as one of the best trickshotters of the game.

He is a regular Fortnite streamer and posts around three hours of content everyday. Further, he is active on both Twitch and YouTube, and also has other social media accounts on Twitter and Instagram.

However, even the best gamers have an off day, where nothing seems to work or they end up getting killed in the most unluckiest way possible.



Here, we look at an incident which just does not bode well with the reputation SypherPK has garnered over the past few years. In the video itself, he claims that it is the unluckiest moment of his Fortnite life.

While for us regular gamers getting trickshotted is well, a regular happening, that is not the case for Mr. Trickshot king, and we are here to tell you what exactly happened.

The SypherPK Fortnite video

We see SypherPK ambling around towards the start of the video in his all new Captain America skin, defeating opponents who are just unlucky to run into him. The challenge he had set out to complete is the Mythics only challenge where you can only use weapons belonging to the various mini-bosses of the game.

To start off, he lands near the Catty Corner, gets an opponent with his Captain America shield, and then proceeds to kill Kit. Once armed with Kit's mythic weapons (Shotwave launcher and charge shotgun), he finds a speedboat and moves towards the authority to find Jules.



Killing Jules gives him the Drum gun and the Glider, after which we see a shark attacking him, which he fends off. In the meantime, he kills a couple of other opponents, and then sets off towards Fortilla, in search of Ocean's mystic weapons.

While this doesn't quite work out, we get to see quite a few opponents getting the brunt of his unorthodox skills, as he gets past people with ease and the game gets to its final stages. Regardless, he hangs around Fortilla trying to look for the player who has Ocean's burst assault rifle, which is a mythic variant of the AUG.



However, this is where things get a bit awry, and his AUG search just does not bear fruition. SypherPK gets to the end of the match using only Kit's mythic weapons, and we see a long drawn-out fight with PLAYER[366].

SypherPK is caught unlucky in the sense that it is somewhere here that he begins to run out of resources, and we see him trying to garner some towards the end, even as his last enemy tries to get him, once and for all.

He is caught at a height, and the opponent quickscapes him and destroys the structure beneath. SypherPK, the 'trap master', is caught off-guard, doesnt have the resources to break his fall, and not enough health to survive it too.



He dies, which leads to a loud cry of anguish in the end. And well, fact is that he is genuinely unlucky with how things turn out. But then, incidents like these are common among regular gamers like us.

All things considered, it is somewhat nice to see something like this happening with a pro like SypherPK. Talented professionals should have a game like this every once in a while. It is simply important for the balance of the universe!

You can watch the full video here: