"The visible winds" in Genshin Impact: Refinement material for upcoming bow Windblume Ode leaked

Genshin Impact's upcoming update V1.4 is rumored to feature the "Windblume festival" in Mondstadt. Similar to the "Festering Desire sword in "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon," Windblume festival will offer the 4-star bow "Windblume Ode" to the players for free. Unlike regular weapons, which require a duplicate item for refinement, Windblume Ode will require a material called "The Visible Winds," similar to Festering Desire's refinement material.

The Visible Winds is an item used to upgrade new event bow.https://t.co/cLF63nJmO2 — Honey (@HoneyDodogama) February 22, 2021

The leak comes from the Twitter user, HoneyDodogama, a well-known data miner in the Genshin Impact community. According to the leaked description, "the Visible Winds" will be used for refining the Windblume Ode bow instead of duplicates of the weapon. The same approach was introduced during the V1.2 of Genshin Impact for refining the Festering Desire sword using Festering Dragon Marrow in "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon" event. The in-game description of the item goes by the following.

An intricately-made ornament that symbolizes the windmills and windblumes, and is that which adorns the limbs of the Windblume Ode. The wind is invisible and intangible, but the windmills that keep turning and the swaying flowers in the emerald fields are the "Visible Winds" that show people that the breeze will always care for all life in Mondstadt.

⚔️Windblume Ode⚔️



A new event weapon coming in 1.4 pic.twitter.com/rou7qCpaFA — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) February 15, 2021

The leaked bow Windblume Ode will have a base ATK of 42 and secondary stats of 36 Elemental Mastery. At level 90, it will provide a maximum of 510 ATK and 165 Elemental Mastery. The passive ability of the Windblume Ode is called "Windblume Wish." Upon using an elemental skill, the bow-wielding character will receive a boon from the ancient wish of the Windblume and gain a 16% attack bonus for six seconds.

