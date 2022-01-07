The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ live Twitch stream: How to watch, event time in all regions, and more

Abel Makkonen “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is set to host the premiere of his upcoming album Dawn FM on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.

The Weeknd had earlier announced that the Dawn FM album’s physical copies will not be released until the first week of the Twitch premiere. Instead, viewers will be able to respond and engage to each song on the album during the livestream.

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album includes a total of 16 songs and features some popular creators in the form of Tyler the Creator, Quincy Jones, and Lil Wayne. The livestream is scheduled to be held at 12.00am (ET) and 9.00pm (PT) on 6 January 2022.

The Weeknd @theweeknd Mr. Pop @MrPopOfficial



This will obviously impact first week figures. No physical copies (vinyls, CDs, cassettes) for @theweeknd ’s ‘Dawn FM’ will be available in store during release week. Furthermore, no physical copies will be shipped the first week.This will obviously impact first week figures. No physical copies (vinyls, CDs, cassettes) for @theweeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ will be available in store during release week. Furthermore, no physical copies will be shipped the first week.This will obviously impact first week figures. this doesn’t matter to me. what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times twitter.com/mrpopofficial/… this doesn’t matter to me. what matters is getting to experience the album together with the fans during these times twitter.com/mrpopofficial/…

The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ livestream: Everything you need to know

The Weeknd’s Dawn FM livestream will be held on the Amazon Music Twitch channel, which currently has 345k followers on the platform. The Weeknd had earlier released the tracklist along with a teaser video. The video featured a younger version of the Weeknd and teased the 6 January 2022 release date.

The following 16 tracks are part of the Dawn FM album:

Dawn FM Gasoline How Do I Make You Love Me? Take My Breath Sacrifice A Tale by Quincy Out of Time Here We Go… Again Best Friends Is There Someone Else? Starry Eyes Every Angel Is Terrifying Don’t Break My Heart I Heard You’re Married Less Than Zero Phantom Regret by Jim

Amazon Music @amazonmusic



Don't forget to tune in to 103.5 Dawn FM beginning at 9pm PT/12am ET and make sure to check back at 8pm PT for an exclusive merch drop



amzn.to/TheWeeknd Somewhere in Los Angeles, @theweeknd has come early, broadcasting tonight on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.Don't forget to tune in to 103.5 Dawn FM beginning at 9pm PT/12am ETand make sure to check back at 8pm PT for an exclusive merch drop Somewhere in Los Angeles, @theweeknd has come early, broadcasting tonight on the Amazon Music Twitch channel. Don't forget to tune in to 103.5 Dawn FM beginning at 9pm PT/12am ET 📻 and make sure to check back at 8pm PT for an exclusive merch drop 😉amzn.to/TheWeeknd https://t.co/I4TNIO3E3H

As no information about the physical copies/digital release has been released so far, fans will have to tune into the Amazon Music livestream to listen to the album.

The premiere is scheduled to begin at midnight ET on 6 January 2022. Viewers residing in areas following other time-zones will have to tune in at midnight ET according to their respective regions.

Currently, the precise manner in which the songs will be released is unclear. The album’s tracklist might be available to be viewed during the livestream. The songs can also be streamed one after the other.

Also Read Article Continues below

The premiere is simply an early-listen for fans for the Dawn FM album. Individual stream-times for various regions can be viewed in the tweet above.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul