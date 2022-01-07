The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ live Twitch stream: How to watch, event time in all regions, and more

Abel Makkonen “The Weeknd” Tesfaye is set to host the premiere of his upcoming album Dawn FM on the Amazon Music Twitch channel.
The Weeknd had earlier announced that the Dawn FM album’s physical copies will not be released until the first week of the Twitch premiere. Instead, viewers will be able to respond and engage to each song on the album during the livestream.
The Weeknd’s Dawn FM album includes a total of 16 songs and features some popular creators in the form of Tyler the Creator, Quincy Jones, and Lil Wayne. The livestream is scheduled to be held at 12.00am (ET) and 9.00pm (PT) on 6 January 2022.
The Weeknd ‘Dawn FM’ livestream: Everything you need to know
The Weeknd’s Dawn FM livestream will be held on the Amazon Music Twitch channel, which currently has 345k followers on the platform. The Weeknd had earlier released the tracklist along with a teaser video. The video featured a younger version of the Weeknd and teased the 6 January 2022 release date.
The following 16 tracks are part of the Dawn FM album:
- Dawn FM
- Gasoline
- How Do I Make You Love Me?
- Take My Breath
- Sacrifice
- A Tale by Quincy
- Out of Time
- Here We Go… Again
- Best Friends
- Is There Someone Else?
- Starry Eyes
- Every Angel Is Terrifying
- Don’t Break My Heart
- I Heard You’re Married
- Less Than Zero
- Phantom Regret by Jim
As no information about the physical copies/digital release has been released so far, fans will have to tune into the Amazon Music livestream to listen to the album.
The premiere is scheduled to begin at midnight ET on 6 January 2022. Viewers residing in areas following other time-zones will have to tune in at midnight ET according to their respective regions.
Currently, the precise manner in which the songs will be released is unclear. The album’s tracklist might be available to be viewed during the livestream. The songs can also be streamed one after the other.
The premiere is simply an early-listen for fans for the Dawn FM album. Individual stream-times for various regions can be viewed in the tweet above.