The Whitley is an underrated LMG that very few players are using in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 has been out for a while now. The final season update, called Last Stand, brought many changes and additions to the game.

Previous meta weapons have been nerfed, making them less viable than they used to be. These changes have allowed other weapons to shine and take center stage. Weapons like the Grau 5.56 are back to being viable options in the game.

However, many great weapons still go unnoticed in Warzone. These underrated machines have impressive stats all around but tend to have low pick rates. One such weapon is the Whitley.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

The Whitley is an LMG worth using in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 despite its shortcomings

The Whitley is a light machine gun in Call of Duty: Vanguard that has made its way to Warzone. It is described as a heavy long-range weapon that performs consistently well.

Based on the statistics found in WZRanked, the Whitley has a mere 0.09% pick rate. This is minuscule when compared to the Grau 5.56, which has a 7.46% pick rate.

Meanwhile, when it comes to win rates, the Grau 5.56 stands at 2.98%, while the Whitley stands at 2.42%. This is pretty close, despite the latter being a hard-to-use weapon.

The Whitley excels at long-range fights in Call of Duty: Warzone and can take down enemies within a matter of seconds. However, what makes it hard to use is its lack of mobility stats and recoil pattern.

Additionally, the weapon has a low bullet count per magazine, which doesn't do it any favors. It is also not great at close range, but that is expected from an LMG.

The Whitley slows down the player a lot. Unlike other LMGs, which can be treated as hybrid-assault rifles, this weapon cannot be used as such.

Despite its shortcomings, the Whitley is still worth using because of its insane time-to-kill (TTK) values. The weapon can take down enemies within a matter of seconds.

Recommended loadout for the Whitley

Players who decide to give the Whitley a shot should build a loadout that will allow them to optimize the weapon and diminish its negative traits while maximizing its strengths.

Listed below are the attachments that players can use for their Whitley in Call of Duty: Warzone:

Muzzle: MX Silencer

Barrel: 20" Ragdoll RE2

Optic: G16 2.5x

Stock: CGC R4

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Magazine: .303 British 45 Round Mags

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Hatched Grip

Perk: Hardscope

Perk 2: Fully Loaded

All these attachments ensure that the core strength of the weapon (damage at long-range engagements) is maximized and its major drawbacks (recoil and more) are minimized.

Players can always switch up these attachments according to their preferences in the game.

Many LMGs are starting to take center stage in Call of Duty: Warzone. With weapons like the UGM-8 being in the top five meta, this weapon class is slowly getting the recognition it deserves in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh