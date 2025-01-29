"The wounds of betrayal": League of Legends LoLdle answers 937 (Wednesday, January 29, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 29, 2025, are now available. This online game provides entertainment for League of Legends fans and puzzle lovers. You can engage in the challenge of deciphering the various characteristics of the champions presented in the game while preserving your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 937th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"The wounds of betrayal never heal."

Vladimir, Kalista, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 937th edition (January 29, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 29, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Vladimir

: Vladimir Quote : Kalista

: Kalista Ability : Lissandra; Bonus : Passive (Iceborn Subjugation)

: Lissandra; : Passive (Iceborn Subjugation) Emoji : Rumble

: Rumble Splash Art: Fiora; Bonus: Heartpiercer Fiora

Vladimir is the answer to the LoLdle Classic puzzle dated January 29, 2025. Furthermore, the Quote puzzle features a notable line associated with Kalista, a popular selection among ADC players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle highlights Lissandra's Passive skill, Iceborn Subjugation, while the Emojis are associated with Rumble. Lastly, the Splash Art puzzle centers on Fiora's Heartpiercer skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 936 (January 28) : Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas

: Amumu, Vi, Malzahar, Shyvana, Gragas LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

The answers to the 938th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 30, 2025.

