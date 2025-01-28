"Punch first": League of Legends LoLdle answers 936 (Tuesday, January 28, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for January 28, 2025, are now available. This online game offers amusement for fans of League of Legends, who are also puzzle enthusiasts. Participate in the challenge to interpret the diverse attributes of champions featured in the game while maintaining your daily winning streak in LoLdle.

The Quote puzzle from the 936th edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Punch first. Ask questions while punching."

Amumu, Vi, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 936th edition (January 28, 2025)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for January 28, 2025, are as follows:

Classic : Amumu

: Amumu Quote : Vi

: Vi Ability : Malzahar; Bonus : Q (Call of the Void)

: Malzahar; : Q (Call of the Void) Emoji : Shyvana

: Shyvana Splash Art: Gragas; Bonus: Gragas, Esq.

The solution to the LoLdle Classic puzzle from January 28, 2025, is Amumu. Additionally, the Quote puzzle has a significant line attributed to Vi, a favored choice among Jungle players in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle emphasizes Malzahar's Q skill, Call of the Void, whereas the Emojis are linked to Shyvana. Finally, the Splash Art puzzle focuses on the Esq. skin of Gragas.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.S1.2 notes

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 935 (January 27) : Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi

: Janna, Ekko, Akali, Talon, Vi LoLdle 934 (January 26) : Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne

: Neeko, Zoe, Zyra, Akali, Nocturne LoLdle 933 (January 25) : Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder

: Garen, Shen, Senna, Braum, Smolder LoLdle 932 (January 24) : Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal

: Qiyana, Swain, Poppy, Lillia, Ezreal LoLdle 931 (January 23) : Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina

: Braum, Caitlyn, Sion, Leona, Katarina LoLdle 930 (January 22) : Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu

: Skarner, Braum, Warwick, Jarvan IV, Lulu LoLdle 929 (January 21) : Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz

: Zed, Irelia, Briar, Camille, Vel'Koz LoLdle 928 (January 20) : Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah

: Thresh, Nidalee, Ambessa, Kennen, Nilah LoLdle 927 (January 19) : Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax

: Swain, Yuumi, Fizz, Seraphine, Jax LoLdle 926 (January 18) : Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen

: Xayah, Aatrox, Nasus, Vi, Shen LoLdle 925 (January 17) : Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz

: Viktor, Nocturne, Mordekaiser, Kayle, Fizz LoLdle 924 (January 16) : Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean

: Galio, Leona, Viktor, Ivern, Zilean LoLdle 923 (January 15): Veigar, Galio, Skarner, Kayn, Senna

The answers to the 937th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 29, 2025.

