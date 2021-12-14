The Yule Festival is coming back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla with seasonal events, quests, weapons, and more

It has been an exciting last couple of days for Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans as news regarding the upcoming update 1.4.1 and the major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, has been revealed. The cinematic trailer for the expansion puts players in the shoes of the Norse god Odin in a mythical realm as they try to free his son from the immortal fire giant, Surtr.

Title update 1.4.1 will be a significantly substantial patch for the year-old game. With it, users will be introduced to Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, changes to the difficulty settings, improvements to the stealth mechanism, and further quality of life changes.

The new update will also bring the Yule festival back to Assassin's Creed Valhalla after the success of the last year's event. In 2020, gamers got to participate in the Braun's Folly, Twirling Targets, and Yule Brawl events, along with seasonal quests in Raventhorpe.

Yule Festival marks beginning of holiday festivities in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The Yule Festival will be available for Assassin's Creed Valhalla players from December 16, 2021, to January 6, 2022. The holiday season is here, and they will be treated to numerous winter festivities.

The Yule season event will bring free content for players to get a hold off upon completing quests.

The Yule festival was celebrated by the Vikings to honor the winter solstice. The joyous occasion commemorated the waning year with festivities involving singing, drinking, food, and sacrifice. The ancient rituals of the Vikings were meant to honor the gods.

The feast in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Image via katy)

The patch notes describes the seasonal event as follows:

"Partaking in the festivities will get you all-new items, including but not limited to a snowy beard & hair and settlement decoration."

Title update 1.4.1 will arrive on December 14, 2021, and be hefty in size. On PCs, the new patch will be around 77 GB. Also, because the update provides a data restructure of the entire game, it would require users to reinstall the game files fully.

