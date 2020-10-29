TheDonato's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Donato Munoz, famously known as TheDonato, is a renowned Free Fire content creator from Argentina. In this article, we take a look at his in-game details in Garena's battle royale sensation.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511. He is the leader of the guild, DonatoS. He also has an alternative ID, which is 336824640.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

TheDonato has played a total of 2187 squad games and has triumphed in 811 of them. He has also notched up 11701 kills at a K/D ratio of 8.50.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1716 matches and has secured 673 wins. He has killed 9411 foes and has maintained a K/D ratio of 9.02.

TheDonato has also played 1484 solo games and has 418 Booyahs in the mode. With 7726 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 7.25.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

In the current ranked season, TheDonato has played 18 squad games and has registered 10 victories. In the process, he has tallied 114 kills at an impressive K/D ratio of 14.25.

The content creator has also played 24 duo games and has won 14 of them. He has accumulated 204 kills with an extraordinary K/D ratio of 20.40.

TheDonato’s YouTube channel

TheDonato started creating videos on YouTube over five years ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 1306 videos. He has amassed over 20.3 million subscribers and has over 3 billion views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TheDonato’s social media accounts

Donato has accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Here are the links to the profiles:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server. You can click here to join it.

