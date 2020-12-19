TheDonato's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, real name, and more

The battle royale genre of gaming has seen immense growth on the mobile platform, thanks to games like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile.

As a result, many players have begun creating digital content based on such games on multiple online streaming platforms.

TheDonato is one of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers in the world and hails from Argentina. He boasts a massive subscriber count of over 21.8 million on his YouTube channel.

This article takes a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, and more.

TheDonato’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

TheDonato’s real name is Donato Muñoz, and his Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

TheDonato has played a total of 2193 squad matches and has secured 815 victories, making his win rate 37.16%. He has racked up 11734 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 8.52.

In the duo mode, the popular YouTuber has played 1764 games and has emerged victorious in 693 of them, maintaining a win rate of 39.28%. In the process, he has secured 9706 kills at a K/D ratio of 9.06.

TheDonato has played 1488 solo games and has bagged 418 wins, translating to a win rate of 28.09%. With 7752 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 7.24 in this mode.

Ranked stats

TheDonato has played 24 squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has secured 14 victories, making his win rate 58.33%. He has amassed 147 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 14.70.

The Argentine content creator has also played 59 duo matches and has won on 30 occasions, translating to a win rate of 50.84%. With 428 frags in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 14.76.

TheDonato has also played 1 solo match and has registered 6 kills.

TheDonato’s YouTube channel

TheDonato started creating content on YouTube around five-and-a-half years ago. Since then, he has uploaded 1355 videos and has accumulated 3.31 billion combined views. As mentioned earlier, he boasts a subscriber count of over 21.8 million.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

TheDonato’s social media accounts

TheDonato has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Players can check them out from the links given below:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server which players can join by clicking here.

