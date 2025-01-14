There is another Web3 Battle Royale, and it looks like a blend of PUBG and Call of Duty

There's a new Web3 Battle Royale in town called Kompete. At first glance, the title appears to feature a blend of gameplay from Call of Duty and PUBG, bringing fans of the genre a unique experience. However, it goes beyond generic battle royale and it calls itself an "all-in-one" multiplayer game. Currently, the title is in its Early Access stage and features only two game modes, one of them being Battle Royale, but more on that later.

Developed by Modernize Games and built on Unreal Engine 5, it's designed to be the ideal cross-platform title, enabling users on all platforms to come together in one place to compete for glory.

However, in this article, we'll be focusing only on the Battle Royale mode of the title, so check out the section below to learn more about it.

What is Kompete? New Web3 Battle Royale explained

The new Web3 Battle Royale Kompete is the complete package. Although its BR mode is gaining the most traction, it goes well beyond it. As already discussed, the game currently features two modes. One of them is the Battle Royale mode called Blitz Royale and the other is Kart Race, an action-packed racing game mode that allows the use of weapons.

Blitz Royale is a fast-paced Battle Royale mode with respawns and exosuits, similar to Off The Grid, another Web3 Battle Royale. Each match has a ten-minute timer and the last person/team standing, wins. It features a third-person mode during general gameplay, which switches to the first-person camera when aiming down sights.

Despite being a new title, the gameplay is surprisingly familiar. In the third-person view, the game resembles PUBG during its initial days. Whereas in the first-person mode, the gunplay resembles those of classic Call of Duty games.

Although the title is currently in Early Access, it has been gaining a lot of notoriety, thanks to the Battle Royale mode. In fact, it calls itself the "NextGenBR" due to the unique blend of gameplay experience it delivers.

Kompete is currently available on Windows PC, Android, and iOS. The developers are also working on porting the game to Xbox and PlayStation consoles. However, an official release date on those platforms has not been announced.

Unlike many Web3 Battle Royale titles, Modernize Games insists on delivering its fans a free-to-play game that embraces crossplay, cross-progression, social party system, photorealistic visuals, modular character customization, traits and attribute system, and more.

That covers everything that you need to know about Modernize Game's first Web3 Battle Royale game Kompete.

