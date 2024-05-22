“They were already very good”: Players call out devs for buffing Venture in Overwatch 2

With the arrival of Venture in Overwatch 2 Season 10, fans have been greeted with a whole new playstyle in Blizzard Entertainment's 5v5 hero shooter. The game's latest mid-season patch introduced several buffs for the DPS hero, making them even more of a menace on the battlefield; perhaps understandably, many fans are upset with this change that was officially announced on X.

One such comment from user @Tatejimaa said:

"They did not need more buffs they were already very good"

Venture is known for being incredibly mobile, and coupled with their reliable damage output and evasive maneuvers, many heroes have a hard time countering them. This has led to a vocal disagreement from the Overwatch 2 fanbase:

Many players voiced their concerns with the buff, with user @KJSmove highlighting the struggle of playing against a strong DPS as a Support hero. Another user, @npagony, exclaimed that it did not make sense, as the hero was already powerful.

While Venture was widely used when Season 10 launched, it is rare to see them now across the board in games in Overwatch 2. This also has to do with them being new and so very different from how other heroes play, so players preferring to stick to their more familiar mains is understandable.

Is Venture in Overwatch 2 broken with the latest update?

All buffs announced for Venture in Overwatch 2 for this patch (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Here's what's changed with the latest buffs for Venture in Overwatch 2:

Drill Dash

Cooldown now begins when the ability is used.

Cooldown is no longer decreased by half when used underground.

Cooldown is accelerated by 90% when underground.

Burrow

Added a 0.2-second grace period after the Burrow timer runs out where emerging can still be charged.

This makes Venture's powerful Drill Dash move more forgiving, meaning opponents - especially Support players - will have a mildly tougher time dealing with them. The general sentiment is that Venture in Overwatch 2 is mostly self-sustainable.

Despite largely being above average at best, they are considered an all-rounder character who can hold their own in most scenarios. Ever since their debut in the game, they have been a menace for many heroes, especially in lower ranks. It is undeniable that some characters have a very hard time facing off against Venture, especially the Support heroes.

As an example, the Support sniper Ana is the least mobile character in the series and thus susceptible to Venture's drill's burst damage and other combos. Since Venture gains shields when using abilities, they are tankier and more troublesome, to deal with. But that's nothing that good teamwork cannot solve.

As Venture matures and as the meta further evolves, we will see more tweaks to them. Overwatch 2 Season 10 is live across all platforms including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

