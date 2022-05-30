"They'd make Dragon Age etc. Mac exclusive": Community reacts to rumors of Apple wanting to buy EA

EA might have found a potential suitor in the form of tech giant Apple, as the latter has come out as a possible buyer. It was reported that the American gaming giants are looking for a potential buyer or someone to merge with. Comcast was a potential destination, although the deal fell off. However, now that news of a possible merger has emerged, fans have been reacting to the news.

jez @JezCorden Apple buying EA would be hilarious. They'd make Dragon Age etc. Mac exclusive and then wonder why it had zero sales. Apple buying EA would be hilarious. They'd make Dragon Age etc. Mac exclusive and then wonder why it had zero sales.

2022 seems to be the season of acquisitions and mergers as the video game scene changes rapidly. Xbox rolled off the activities with their announcement of the Activision acquisition, which was soon followed by more deals.

While a potential deal between EA and Apple is not official, the rumor mill are already churning. Interestingly, the original speculation came last week, but it has only just caught the attention of fans.

Video game community reacts to a possible deal between EA and Apple

While some are excited about the news, others are a bit skeptical. It is also interesting that Xbox is one of the many that many expected would acquire EA in a potential deal, but that may not be a reality.

However, one fan was quick to point out the shifting trends in the gaming industry. Recent trends have shown companies like Comcast and Apple trying to expand into mainstream gaming. For some, control of gaming companies remaining traditional seems to be a better option.

Colt #BullshitMafia @infrarogue89 The fact that companies like Apple and Comcast are after publishers as big as EA, makes me appreciate Xbox more tbh



Xbox is the only platform investing in struggling publishers like Activision, fixing them and keeping COD (their biggest IP) multiplat



Nobody else would do that The fact that companies like Apple and Comcast are after publishers as big as EA, makes me appreciate Xbox more tbhXbox is the only platform investing in struggling publishers like Activision, fixing them and keeping COD (their biggest IP) multiplatNobody else would do that https://t.co/hXCC7GRzyU

Netizens seem afraid that Apple will lock the IPs and games that will be made by EA, which could be problematic. One user stated that it will especially be a disincentive to Sony if the games are locked out.

XboxWorlds @WorldsXbox Think about how bad that Apple platform lock of EA would be. Especially for Sony. They'd lose their only real remaining big shooters and rpgs. Think about how bad that Apple platform lock of EA would be. Especially for Sony. They'd lose their only real remaining big shooters and rpgs.

One fan articulated their discontent in the open, declarig that they would stop buying games from EA if they are required to buy a Macbook to play games like Mass Effect.

Crusader, Lord of the Realm @Crusader3456 Man if @EA sells to @Apple that is going to absolutely suck. I'm definitely not buying a Mac or Apple Console to play Mass Effect games. Would be the death of a lot if franchises if they tried to make the games exclusive to their ecosystem. Literally anyone else would be better. Man if @EA sells to @Apple that is going to absolutely suck. I'm definitely not buying a Mac or Apple Console to play Mass Effect games. Would be the death of a lot if franchises if they tried to make the games exclusive to their ecosystem. Literally anyone else would be better.

Other fans fear that the tech giants will emphasize all the games to be put on iPhone. One fan stated the names of a few titles that have very limited access elsewhere, and if this becomes a trend, it could become quite problematic.

Willy Bunnypop Chainsaw @legion082289 @sul7f @Crusader3456 @EA @Apple Apple will put everything on iPhone and nowhere else if they can get away with it, there’s already some games like fantasian by miswalker and world of demons by platinum on they’re sub service that you can’t play nowhere else @sul7f @Crusader3456 @EA @Apple Apple will put everything on iPhone and nowhere else if they can get away with it, there’s already some games like fantasian by miswalker and world of demons by platinum on they’re sub service that you can’t play nowhere else

Given the huge number of Xbox and PlayStation users, some feel that any company will have to release their games on those platforms. Otherwise, there will be major losses, which will act as a major disincentive.

Kretzypoo @kretzypoo If Apple buys EA and doesn't release games on Xbox or PlayStation it'll be a huge loss for Apple. Most people won't buy any games lol If Apple buys EA and doesn't release games on Xbox or PlayStation it'll be a huge loss for Apple. Most people won't buy any games lol

There have also been rumors that Apple is trying to develop its own platform, which could be another reason for them going after EA.

One Twitter user believes that the acquisition is what could propel the tech giants into the mainstream gaming space. Despite having all the distribution and financial capabilities, they have missed the chance to become a dominant force. The acquisition could set them rolling.

Rahimus @a_rahimus 🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon of Dojima🐉 @HazzadorGamin



cbr.com/ea-gaming-purc… Update : Apple is reportedly the Front Runner to purchase EA, Disney Amazon also in talk #AcquisitionSeason Update : Apple is reportedly the Front Runner to purchase EA, Disney Amazon also in talk #AcquisitionSeason cbr.com/ea-gaming-purc… https://t.co/TT4Ujd9AGa I’ve always felt Apple fumbled it’s opportunity to become a dominant player in the mainstream video games market - it had the devices, the distribution and the creative spirit - and purchasing EA might be what they finally they need to make things happen. twitter.com/hazzadorgamin/… I’ve always felt Apple fumbled it’s opportunity to become a dominant player in the mainstream video games market - it had the devices, the distribution and the creative spirit - and purchasing EA might be what they finally they need to make things happen. twitter.com/hazzadorgamin/…

Some even believe that if an acquisition does take place, it could be the end of EA as fans know it. The company will likely be rebranded and will be controlled directly by its parent organization.

BP The Humanoid Primal Peashooter @BPrimalPea990 twitter.com/Xbox_Series_XS… 🇩🇴 Xbox_Serious_X|S 🇺🇸 @Xbox_Series_XS



This is what Phil feared... Also, Apple to be creating their own gaming machines and or consoles



Apple will never ever let another device or platform see any EA game again

cbr.com/ea-gaming-purc… Apple Is Reportedly the Front Runner to Purchase EA; Disney, Amazon Also In TalksThis is what Phil feared... Also, Apple to be creating their own gaming machines and or consolesApple will never ever let another device or platform see any EA game again Apple Is Reportedly the Front Runner to Purchase EA; Disney, Amazon Also In TalksThis is what Phil feared... Also, Apple to be creating their own gaming machines and or consolesApple will never ever let another device or platform see any EA game again cbr.com/ea-gaming-purc… At the end, EA will be renamed into the "Apple Game Studio" and every games will available only on Apple devices... At the end, EA will be renamed into the "Apple Game Studio" and every games will available only on Apple devices... 💤 twitter.com/Xbox_Series_XS…

It is now only a matter of time to see how the entire saga develops. There is no denial that there will be a major shift in the landscape of the gaming industry if any deal does happen, one way or another.

