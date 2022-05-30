"They'd make Dragon Age etc. Mac exclusive": Community reacts to rumors of Apple wanting to buy EA

EA might have found a potential suitor in the form of tech giant Apple, as the latter has come out as a possible buyer. It was reported that the American gaming giants are looking for a potential buyer or someone to merge with. Comcast was a potential destination, although the deal fell off. However, now that news of a possible merger has emerged, fans have been reacting to the news.
2022 seems to be the season of acquisitions and mergers as the video game scene changes rapidly. Xbox rolled off the activities with their announcement of the Activision acquisition, which was soon followed by more deals.
While a potential deal between EA and Apple is not official, the rumor mill are already churning. Interestingly, the original speculation came last week, but it has only just caught the attention of fans.
Video game community reacts to a possible deal between EA and Apple
While some are excited about the news, others are a bit skeptical. It is also interesting that Xbox is one of the many that many expected would acquire EA in a potential deal, but that may not be a reality.
However, one fan was quick to point out the shifting trends in the gaming industry. Recent trends have shown companies like Comcast and Apple trying to expand into mainstream gaming. For some, control of gaming companies remaining traditional seems to be a better option.
Netizens seem afraid that Apple will lock the IPs and games that will be made by EA, which could be problematic. One user stated that it will especially be a disincentive to Sony if the games are locked out.
One fan articulated their discontent in the open, declarig that they would stop buying games from EA if they are required to buy a Macbook to play games like Mass Effect.
Other fans fear that the tech giants will emphasize all the games to be put on iPhone. One fan stated the names of a few titles that have very limited access elsewhere, and if this becomes a trend, it could become quite problematic.
Given the huge number of Xbox and PlayStation users, some feel that any company will have to release their games on those platforms. Otherwise, there will be major losses, which will act as a major disincentive.
There have also been rumors that Apple is trying to develop its own platform, which could be another reason for them going after EA.
One Twitter user believes that the acquisition is what could propel the tech giants into the mainstream gaming space. Despite having all the distribution and financial capabilities, they have missed the chance to become a dominant force. The acquisition could set them rolling.
Some even believe that if an acquisition does take place, it could be the end of EA as fans know it. The company will likely be rebranded and will be controlled directly by its parent organization.
It is now only a matter of time to see how the entire saga develops. There is no denial that there will be a major shift in the landscape of the gaming industry if any deal does happen, one way or another.