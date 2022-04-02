"They gave up on us": Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans disheartened after latest Pocket Camp update 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Nintendo's most successful title in the entire life-simulation franchise. The title, which was released back in March 2020, quickly became one of Nintendo's best-selling titles, raking in millions of sold copies within several months of its launch. However, the franchise's sole mobile device title, Pocket Camp, is also a close competitor to their latest title, especially since it is the only mobile game in the series.

Nintendo recently released a new update for Pocket Camp that includes a bunch of furniture and fashion items. While the Pocket Camp community was ecstatic about this update, the New Horizons community did not share the same sentiment and truly believe that they have been forgotten by the franchise's developers.

Kate @Kate71099676 @MayorMori Keep dreaming :-( they gave up on us a long time ago :-( @MayorMori Keep dreaming :-( they gave up on us a long time ago :-(

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans left heartbroken after latest Pocket Camp update

The entire debacle came to light after popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Mayor Mori posted a tweet reporting the newest Pocket Camp update. Aside from mentioning the new additions to the mobile game, the YouTuber seemed hopeful that the New Horizons community would also receive a mini-game update. However, the community did not resonate with his feelings as they seemed sure that developers had nothing else in mind for New Horizons.

Mayor Mori @MayorMori Nintendo are making the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Club Furniture & Fashion Subscription Plan available to all players for free, from June 23rd. Awesome that they listen to the community…

Now, if only they would add mini-games to ACNH lol Nintendo are making the Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Club Furniture & Fashion Subscription Plan available to all players for free, from June 23rd. Awesome that they listen to the community…Now, if only they would add mini-games to ACNH lol https://t.co/N70QozKR0L

The new features added to Pocket Camp will arrive in the game on June 23, 2022, and will be a part of the free update. However, Nintendo had announced back in November 2021, that the 2.0 update was going to be the last major free update for New Horizons, and they could also not expect any more paid DLCs in the game after Happy Home Paradise. Although the community had previously accepted this announcement with a heavy heart, the latest update to Pocket Camp seems to have rekindled the disappointment within the New Horizons community.

Raffael (aka Ulysses 3DArt) 🏳️‍🌈 @UlyssesArtist @MayorMori I thought the exact same thing when I got that email. The PP team is totally invested in the community (though ofc PP is a service more than a game and they want people to keep paying). NH is now the best-selling console game of all time in Japan. Make it make sense, Nintendo! XD @MayorMori I thought the exact same thing when I got that email. The PP team is totally invested in the community (though ofc PP is a service more than a game and they want people to keep paying). NH is now the best-selling console game of all time in Japan. Make it make sense, Nintendo! XD

chanographic @chanographic @MayorMori Guess ACNH isn’t worth @Nintendo time ? A half baked game that sells 40+ million copies is a win for them, they can release a mediocre AC-lite game and still get praised and @MayorMori Guess ACNH isn’t worth @Nintendo time ? A half baked game that sells 40+ million copies is a win for them, they can release a mediocre AC-lite game and still get praised and 💴

Shadow Rush @Pichu_Kirby @MayorMori Bold of you to assume they are listening to us. We asked for more updates to NH and they told us to f off @MayorMori Bold of you to assume they are listening to us. We asked for more updates to NH and they told us to f off

Although Pocket Camp was released back in October 2017, players in its community continue to receive updates for the title. On the other hand, Nintendo seems to have no further plans for New Horizons, and even confirmed the same with their announcement after the 2.0 update was released.

Many in the New Horizons community are still hopeful that they might receive minor updates in the game, although chances seem bleak, and New Horizons will likely only continue to receive bug fixing updates like it has since December 2021.

