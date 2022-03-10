When to expect the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0.6 Update? Everything we know so far

Nintendo announced back in November 2021 that it would not release any major free updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons after the 2.0 update.

The 2.0 update added a lot of major items and features to the game, which brought a refreshing change from the monotony that New Horizons players were beginning to complain about.

However, players are still yearning for more features and items in New Horizons, resulting in many of them remaining hopeful about minor updates to the life-simulation title.

Nintendo has released five bug fixing updates to the game since the release of version 2.0. However, it seems like fans have reason to believe that they might be in for update 2.0.6 as well.

When to expect update 2.0.6 in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has its 2-year anniversary coming up on March 20 this year. Looking back upon the first year anniversary celebration, Nintendo had added a cake item to the game, which resembled terraformed land in the game with the number 1 on top of it.

This item was released in the game on March 18, 2021, along with the 1.9.0 update, so when players updated to the latest version of the game, they could access the anniversary cake item.

Owing to the popularity of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players have good reason to believe that Nintendo might repeat the same for the title's second anniversary. Therefore, if Nintendo has to release the anniversary item as part of a new update, players can very well expect the arrival of the 2.0.6 update later this month.

Furthermore, the 1-year anniversary cake was removed from the game with update 1.10 which was released in April 2021. Therefore, if Nintendo is to maintain the same pattern of things, players can also expect an update 2.0.7 sometime in April.

This speculation is not completely unjustified since Nintendo said they would not release any major new updates after 2.0, which still leaves room for minor updates in the game. However, players must bear in mind that this is all speculation at this point, and they should take all assumptions with a pinch of salt.

Edited by Saman