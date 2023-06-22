"They're so different now all of a sudden" - HasanAbi voices criticism at xQc and Amouranth's recent sentiments following their Kick deals

A new development has unfolded in the ongoing saga surrounding the popular streamers Felix "xQc" and Hasan "HasanAbi." During a recent live stream, Hasan reacted to a clip featuring Amouranth (who recently joined Kick), where she dismissed Pokimane's opinions about Kick being a gambling platform. Hasan criticized xQc and Amouranth, pointing out that their attitudes have shifted following their recent partnerships.

HasanAbi believes that the recent controversy primarily aims to direct more viewers and generate increased attention toward Kick, an emerging platform. Speaking about the Kick streamers, he said:

"They're so different now all of a sudden."

What did HasanAbi say about recent Kick streamers?

Kick has been causing a stir in the streaming community with two major signings recently. They successfully acquired xQc in a groundbreaking $100 million deal, followed by the addition of Amouranth to their ranks.

However, their inclusion has sparked a significant amount of controversy. For instance, Pokimane has remained steadfast in her opposition to gambling and has chosen not to credit their moves.

Both xQc and Amouranth, who are highly influential figures in the Twitch community, have expressed their opinions in response to the critics of Kick. Reacting to the drama, Hasan added:

"I know it's not a contractual obligation, right, obviously we joke about that. But it feels weird to see so many of your f**king peers literally, like, talk about you in a certain way where they're so different now all of a sudden."

(Timestamp: 03:17:43)

He said:

"It's great. I want you guys to make money. But that's not gonna change my attitude about what Stake's involvement with Kick is, regardless of whether or not Kick survives and grows and thrives."

Fans react to the clip

The drama has been one of the most covered news within the online community. HasanAbi's latest rant was shared across the popular r/LivestreamFail community that garnered many reactions.

Most members felt that the drama had been dragged beyond necessity. Here are some of the comments reflecting their displeasure:

Since its launch, Kick has swiftly secured partnerships with some of the most prominent figures in the Twitch community. Notable signings include Adin Ross, a previously banned streamer, and Hikaru "GMHikaru," a renowned chess streamer. Recently, they also signed Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" on a non-exclusive deal.

