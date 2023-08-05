The newest entry in the HoYoverse series of free-to-play video games, Honkai Star Rail borrows a lot from its predecessors. Honkai Impact 3rd’s influence can be seen greatly within the new title, ranging from clever easter eggs to characters directly influenced by the older title.

Naturally, thanks to the maturation of Honkai Impact 3rd (on account of it being an older title), it possesses several quality-of-life improvements and advances that are absent in Honkai Star Rail.

As such, this article will discuss five such things Honkai Impact 3rd does better than Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 things Honkai Impact 3rd does better than Honkai Star Rail

1) Daily Missions

The battle pass in Honkai Impact 3rd is quite different (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, Honkai Impact 3rd is a much older title than Honkai Star Rail, and as such, has accumulated a number of quality-of-life improvements. In particular, the Daily Missions are much more streamlined in the former.

Players can complete dailies at the press of a button and save precious time. Furthermore, the missions themselves are incredibly easy to complete and are divided into both weekly and daily missions - offering more rewards.

The game even offers skip tickets to negate the manual grind in certain weekly stages, which is sorely missed in Star Rail.

2) Certains aspects of the gacha system

Star Rail has a gacha system that is similar to Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

While the gacha of Honkai Impact 3rd is certainly not the most forgiving, it still possesses a number of attributes that make it more attractive. For starters, there is no dreaded “50-50” mechanic (as introduced with Genshin Impact, another of HoYoverse’s titles). An S-rank drawn in a featured banner is guaranteed to be that particular unit - without exception.

Additionally, unlike Star Rail, the game heavily depends on a set of gear that must be summoned to fully realize the potential of a unit. While mustering 200 pulls to complete a character’s entire gear set may seem daunting, it can be argued that it is far more appealing than spending hours grinding through dungeons while being restricted to the Trailblaze Power cap.

3) Events and campaign

Honkai 3rd features a much more fleshed-out campaign than Star Rail, partly because Honkai 3rd has been around for much longer. As such, the story is more conclusive and mature in comparison. It is hoped that with further updates, Star Rail will also follow the same path.

One thing that is not at all similar between the two games is the events. Events within Honkai Impact 3rd are way more diverse, offering a wide range of gameplay modes and interactive puzzles for players to engage in. Additionally, the events in Honkai Impact 3rd are of a much larger scale and are at a larger frequency.

4) Endgame content and replayability

The endgame modes of Honkai Impact 3rd are far more varied (Image via YouTube/mimi mitsu)

Honkai Impact 3rd, unlike its younger siblings Genshin Impact and Star Rail, does feature dedicated endgame content. The endgame content is in the form of several weekly PvE-ranked missions that offer a satisfying challenge along with lucrative rewards.

Unfortunately, Honkai Star Rail only possesses the Simulated Universe as its major replayable content - which is admittedly rather lacking in its current state. It is hoped that Star Rail will continue in the path of Honkai 3rd and add more competitive modes via future patches.

5) Battle Pass

The battle pass for Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

While both games feature a Battle Pass of sorts, with free and premium tiers, the Battle Pass of Honkai Impact 3rd is leagues better in comparison. The Battle Pass of Honkai Star Rail is more akin to the one found in Genshin Impact, offering ascension materials and a certain amount of summoning currency.

On the other hand, Honkai Impact 3rd’s Battle Pass is a lot more generous in its content, offering both summoning currency and ascension materials. That said, perhaps the biggest advantage is the special Battle Pass currency that can be accumulated, named the Crystallum.

Crystallum can be exchanged for various gear and character rank-up stamps, making it an incredibly valuable item to collect.

As such, Honkai Impact 3rd excels in these areas compared to Honkai Star Rail. Neither game is perfect, however, and has its own set of flaws. Either way, players can enjoy both of these excellent games thanks to their free-to-play nature.