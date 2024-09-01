5 things players would love to see in Deadlock

Deadlock is an upcoming 6v6 third-person shooter MOBA (Multiplayer Online Battle Arena) game developed and published by Valve. It is still in the early development stage and is currently available for playtesting through friend (someone who already has a key) invites on Steam.

Deadlock is a mixture of many different video game genres. Valve is trying to give a composite experience to its players, with hero selections, movement mechanics, third-person and first-person shooter themes, and of course, MOBA elements. In its current stage, the game is open to feedback from the community to be ready for a final release.

Here are five things a player would love to see in Deadlock that will ultimately improve their overall gameplay experience.

5 things gamers would love to see in Valve’s new shooter Deadlock

1) More FPS elements

Deadlock has been advertised as a third-person shooter, with FPS elements only being fixed to a few precision-based heroes. However, considering the overall nature of gameplay, switching to first-person shooter mechanics would attract a wider range of players. It would also tone down the learning curve of the game by a lot.

The game already bombards you with signature MOBA features like complicated build systems and map designs. These are fairly new concepts for players who enjoy traditional shooter games. Therefore, it would be preferable to have the option to switch between FPS modes according to their liking, similar to Overwatch 2.

2) Cosmetics

Cosmetics are an essential part of any game. Needless to say, it acts as an incentive for gamers and keeps a new outlook for those trying to grind the same game every day.

The game features numerous heroes to pick from. So, the thought of being able to choose between a variety of new looks for your favorite heroes is definitely something to look forward to.

3) Competitive Draft System

At the moment, Deadlock’s draft system has been primarily built to let newer players ease into the MOBA mechanics, and not get overwhelmed by the different heroes and their builds. It lets you select a few of your favorite characters beforehand, but ultimately makes the game pick your hero to balance out your team.

As is the case for Valorant, players must get to select their hero themselves, even if it means an unbalanced team. This will make the game more competitive and force players to learn and play Deadlock at a high level.

4) Proper anti-cheat

Whenever players try out a competitive game, the first thing that comes to mind is how the developers plan on catching cheaters. Cheating takes away all the fun and competitive nature of a game, making the grind a complete waste of time. Therefore, extra caution should be taken with Valve's Deadlock anti-cheat.

Valve has a poor track record when it comes to their anti-cheats, which is evident in their popular FPS title, CS2. Therefore, it is only fair that players expect Valve to improve on their hack-detection technologies, and give them a chance to enjoy the game.

5) Refined build system

Deadlock, primarily being a MOBA game, can be too complicated for new players to adapt to. If you are new to the concept of MOBA, you will easily get overwhelmed by the intricacies that might hamper the overall experience of the game. With the option to upgrade your heroes as you progress through the match, you might get confused by the number of combinations.

Granted, Valve has tried to simplify it with pre-made community builds. However, a better sorting system and an easier learning curve will certainly help them hold on to their expanding player base.

Although in its Alpha stage, Deadlock has already crossed 100,000 concurrent players and has been well received by the community. It will be very interesting to see what the final version of the game brings, and how it fares in the competitive market of shooter games.

