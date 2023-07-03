5 things to upgrade first in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver, a recent release from Mintrocket, is a charming new game for players to explore and enjoy. The title features Dave, a diver whose life is wrapped up in adventures and mysteries of the sea. You will take on the role of Dave as he goes fishing into the depths of the Blue Hole to gather materials for his sushi restaurant.

Dave the Diver allows you to experience relaxing underwater gameplay and fast-paced combat against sea monsters and formidable creatures, all in one frame. When you are not harpooning sharks or fighting off Krakens, you get to indulge in the management simulation aspect of Dave's adorable restaurant. The game also offers a lot of opportunities to craft and upgrade your gear.

Here is a list of five upgrades you should get early on in Dave the Diver.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Air Tank, Harpoon, and 3 other upgrades to get early on in Dave the Diver

1) Air Tank

Upgrade your Air Tank for longer dives (Image via SlammDunk Gaming/youtube.com)

The Air Tank is one of the most crucial pieces of equipment to have for your underwater escapades in Dave the Diver. Since Dave cannot grow gills for unlimited exploration, investing and upgrading the Air Tank is the first thing that you should consider doing in the game.

A bigger Air Tank will provide a higher air supply, allowing you to clock in longer sessions for your diving logs. Activities like swimming against the current, underwater combat, trapping difficult fishes, and such drain out the amount of oxygen consumed. Therefore, the Air Tank is one of the basic instruments that need an upgrade.

2) Harpoon Gun

An upgraded Harpoon gun deals additional damage (Image via SlammDunk Gaming/ youtube.com)

The Harpoon Gun is the primary weapon in Dave the Diver. It fires devastating shots of Harpoon that you will need while catching fish or taking on sea monsters.

Different catches in the Blue Hole can be found throughout the course of the game. They will provide you with harpoon tips that can produce various damage effects. As the number of shots is unlimited, it becomes a reliable, go-to weapon when upgraded.

3) Diving suit

Upgrading the Diving Suit allows deeper dives in Blue Hole (Image via Z1 Gaming/ youtube.com)

The Diving suit is a major component to look into when deep-sea diving in Dave the Diver. It has designated depth levels that increase with each upgrade. Since Dave dives during the day, it is important to squeeze out the most benefits while in the Blue Hole.

You can use the iDiver app to keep the Diving suit updated. The deeper you dive, the better the chances of obtaining rare finds for your dishes at the restaurant.

4) Weapons

Upgrade your Weapons to increase the damage output (Image via SlammDunk Gaming/ youtube.com)

While the Blue Hole is bountiful when it comes to fish, there is no shortage of enemies either. You will often find yourself being chased around by predators like sharks, suids, and such. Every encounter will chip away at your oxygen and eventually force you to retreat with meager loot.

Though the Harpoon does a good job of keeping them at bay, you will eventually require other weapons to manage the battles. Rifles and melee weapons can be found in treasure chests or crafted out of various loot you find in the sea. Upgrading weapons like the Harpoon Gun is a good tip for combat in Dave the Diver.

5) Cargo Box

Upgrade the Cargo Box to hold more materials (Image via SlammDunk Gaming/ youtube.com)

The Cargo Box holds the limiter on how much loot you can bring back with you during each diving session. An upgraded Cargo Box allows you to get the most out of your time down there, and you will surely need a lot to get your restaurant business booming.

Use the iDiver app in Dave the Diver to keep the stats on the Cargo Box updated from time to time. If you are defeated during dives, you will lose most of your loot anyway. However, every successful dive will earn you more materials with an upgraded Cargo Box.

These are five of the basic pieces of equipment that you can start upgrading right off the bat in Dave The Diver. The title has a massive room for exploration, and its mini-games are quite immersive with nifty interactions.

Since there are a variety of upgrades you can invest in, starting with basics is a great way to start your marine adventures in Dave the Diver.

