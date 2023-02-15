"This is the best year LCS has had thus far": LS defends League of Legends' most controversial region

League of Legends fans continue to criticize LCS for practically every setback, despite developer Riot Games' constant efforts to revitalize the region with fresh ideas and unique content.

In response to this, former caster and pro-play coach Nick "LS" De Cesare appeared on Travis Gafford's podcast on February 13 and discussed how he thinks the region is having its finest year so far.

Being a critic and "negative LCS persona," as LS is referred to by League of Legends fans, the former pro-play caster believes that the current year's region is much better than it has ever been. When Gafford, the host, asked LS about his thoughts on the ongoing LCS drama, he stated:

"I think the sentiment and hate around LCS has blown out of proportion and it's akin to the same people crying about any residence and academy while the analysts don't support the argument at all... I have felt like this is the best year LCS has had thus far."

The League of Legends expert confirmed his awareness of the ongoing LCS drama, but according to him, that doesn't mean that fans should label an entire tournament as terrible. Instead, he felt that the community must begin appreciating what Riot Games is doing.

LS praises Riot's continual efforts to make the North American League of Legends pro scene more "immersive"

LS complimented Riot's efforts to make the North American league more compelling and immersive, both on stage as well as in the new segments:

“I think the stage looks really nice. It helps get immersive in watching. The segments that they did, like I was a really big fan of the QTCinderella segment.”

He asserts that unlike the current split, Riot and the LCS have never integrated players with entire segments on them during breaks. Continuing on this topic, LS said:

“I think the direction of going that route in a lot of ways is good. Full-blown segments on the actual players are all really good.”

As a co-streamer, LS considers these efforts to be an improvement that makes the broadcast easier to detect and more enjoyable to watch. These interesting bits of content have greatly increased audience engagement, especially during commercial interruptions.

LCS @LCSOfficial FlyQuest stayed undefeated in week 3 of the #LCS with the top of the table remaining unchanged! FlyQuest stayed undefeated in week 3 of the #LCS with the top of the table remaining unchanged! https://t.co/FexPbK47Vn

For many fans, this year's tournament is entertaining to watch as well. Although FlyQuest may be the only League of Legends team on the LCS leaderboard with a definite spot in the top four, LS believes that the LCS is currently on a favorable path:

“There are enough fun storylines even with, like, some of the bottom teams that have, like, big names, like Dignitas completely floundering about, Team Liquid trying to figure out what’s going on, and everything going on with CLG. I mean, LCS is interesting in that regard.”

Additionally, LS mentioned that he feels horrible about the pointless LCS drama that has been playing out on social media over the past few weeks:

“I feel like analytically it doesn’t actually translate into anything. It’s just like people have to take mental blows and it’s almost for naught. It just feels really brutal.”

LS was referring to the TSM and Doublelift segment from the show on February 4, which sparked significant controversy amongst League of Legends fans. According to several League of Legends LCS fans, the host Gabriella “LeTigress” Devia-Allen's handling of the alleged harassment of TSM players and staff members was far too casual.

Luis Alvarado @ShadowLWolf @RLewisReports @Kremes17 @ScarletFPS @willbrindledev Yet even Doublelift himself took issues with this, and if people on both ends in this segment felt wronged (DL, Leena and TSM), then something clearly went wrong with it. Does it excuse the attacks on LeTigress? Absolutely not! But it is clear that LCS needs to do better. @RLewisReports @Kremes17 @ScarletFPS @willbrindledev Yet even Doublelift himself took issues with this, and if people on both ends in this segment felt wronged (DL, Leena and TSM), then something clearly went wrong with it. Does it excuse the attacks on LeTigress? Absolutely not! But it is clear that LCS needs to do better.

However, LS thought it was strange that everyone was focusing on pursuing just one person, while Riot remained silent about the situation until it was far too late.

LCS Spring Split 2023 returns later today, with 100 Thieves taking on Evil Geniuses at 4:00 pm CET.

