League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for February and more

The opening month of North America's League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split has ended. This was probably one of the most exciting opening months in a long time for this league, and fans cannot wait for the upcoming games.
Hence, a detailed match schedule for February at the LCS has been discussed in detail in this article. Apart from that, a brief overview of some of the teams has also been provided.
LCS has shown quite a bit of promise this season. Some powerful teams have top-tier players. If those players can find the necessary cohesion between themselves, then League of Legends LCS might finally be able to compete at the highest levels.
Full details regarding the match schedule for February and other details at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split
The match schedule for February at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is as follows:
February 2, 2023
- CLG vs Cloud9
- FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians
- Dignitas vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid Honda
- TSM vs Evil Geniuses
February 3, 2023
- FlyQuest vs Cloud9
- Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses
- TSM vs 100 Thieves
- Team Liquid Honda vs Golden Guardians
- Immortals Progressive vs CLG
February 9, 2023
- TSM vs Cloud9
- FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses
- Team Liquid Honda vs 100 Thieves
- CLG vs Golden Guardians
- Immortals Progressive vs Dignitas
February 10, 2023
- FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves
- TSM vs CLG
- Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9
- Dignitas vs Team Liquid Honda
- Immortals Progressive vs Golden Guardians
February 15, 2023
- Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs FlyQuest
- CLG vs Team Liquid Honda
- Dignitas vs Cloud9
- TSM vs Golden Guardians
February 16, 2023
- Team Liquid Honda vs Evil Geniuses
- Immortals Progressive vs Cloud9
- CLG vs 100 Thieves
- TSM vs FlyQuest
- Dignitas vs Golden Guardians
February 17, 2023
- CLG vs FlyQuest
- Immortals Progressive vs Evil Geniuses
- Team Liquid Honda vs Cloud9
- TSM vs Dignitas
- Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves
February 23, 2023
- FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves
- Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid Honda
- Golden Guardians vs Cloud9
- TSM vs CLG
- Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses
February 24, 2023
- TSM vs Cloud9
- Dignitas vs FlyQuest
- Team Liquid Honda vs 100 Thieves
- Golden Guardians vs Evil Geniuses
- Immortals Progressive vs CLG
Thus, it is safe to say that there are quite a few interesting games in February at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. In the opening week of the LCS, TSM and Cloud9 impressed the most amongst every other roster.
So it will be interesting to see how well these two teams can carry on their progress in the upcoming month. FlyQuest has also started quite strong and looks like a force to be reckoned with.
The 100 Thieves, despite developing that star-studded roster, ended up faltering in the opening week. It seems that the team needs some time to stabilize, but it has the quality to achieve great heights in the upcoming weeks.
Team Liquid has been one of the most disappointing teams at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Hopefully, this roster will turn things around, as it will be embarrassing if the team ends up in the bottom half of the points table with a world-champion jungler at its disposal.