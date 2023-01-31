League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for February and more

The opening month of North America's League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split has ended. This was probably one of the most exciting opening months in a long time for this league, and fans cannot wait for the upcoming games.

Hence, a detailed match schedule for February at the LCS has been discussed in detail in this article. Apart from that, a brief overview of some of the teams has also been provided.

LCS @LCSOfficial Week 1 of the 2023 #LCS Spring Split is in the books! Week 1 of the 2023 #LCS Spring Split is in the books! https://t.co/zib3VjhyfU

LCS has shown quite a bit of promise this season. Some powerful teams have top-tier players. If those players can find the necessary cohesion between themselves, then League of Legends LCS might finally be able to compete at the highest levels.

Full details regarding the match schedule for February and other details at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The match schedule for February at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is as follows:

February 2, 2023

CLG vs Cloud9

FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians

Dignitas vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid Honda

TSM vs Evil Geniuses

February 3, 2023

FlyQuest vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses

TSM vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid Honda vs Golden Guardians

Immortals Progressive vs CLG

February 9, 2023

TSM vs Cloud9

FlyQuest vs Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid Honda vs 100 Thieves

CLG vs Golden Guardians

Immortals Progressive vs Dignitas

February 10, 2023

FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs CLG

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs Team Liquid Honda

Immortals Progressive vs Golden Guardians

February 15, 2023

Evil Geniuses vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs FlyQuest

CLG vs Team Liquid Honda

Dignitas vs Cloud9

TSM vs Golden Guardians

February 16, 2023

Team Liquid Honda vs Evil Geniuses

Immortals Progressive vs Cloud9

CLG vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs FlyQuest

Dignitas vs Golden Guardians

February 17, 2023

CLG vs FlyQuest

Immortals Progressive vs Evil Geniuses

Team Liquid Honda vs Cloud9

TSM vs Dignitas

Golden Guardians vs 100 Thieves

February 23, 2023

FlyQuest vs 100 Thieves

Immortals Progressive vs Team Liquid Honda

Golden Guardians vs Cloud9

TSM vs CLG

Dignitas vs Evil Geniuses

February 24, 2023

TSM vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs FlyQuest

Team Liquid Honda vs 100 Thieves

Golden Guardians vs Evil Geniuses

Immortals Progressive vs CLG

Thus, it is safe to say that there are quite a few interesting games in February at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. In the opening week of the LCS, TSM and Cloud9 impressed the most amongst every other roster.

So it will be interesting to see how well these two teams can carry on their progress in the upcoming month. FlyQuest has also started quite strong and looks like a force to be reckoned with.

LCS @LCSOfficial Congratulations to @Fudgecakey on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 1 of the 2023 #LCS Spring Split! Congratulations to @Fudgecakey on winning the @MastercardNexus Player of the Week for week 1 of the 2023 #LCS Spring Split! https://t.co/AKeT4QiilG

The 100 Thieves, despite developing that star-studded roster, ended up faltering in the opening week. It seems that the team needs some time to stabilize, but it has the quality to achieve great heights in the upcoming weeks.

Team Liquid has been one of the most disappointing teams at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. Hopefully, this roster will turn things around, as it will be embarrassing if the team ends up in the bottom half of the points table with a world-champion jungler at its disposal.

