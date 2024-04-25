"This is not even my final form": League of Legends LoLdle answers 659 (Friday, April 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 659th edition are now available. Five riddles make up this word game, all centered around LoL champions. Some questions may be straightforward, while others can be quite difficult to decipher. Here's the April 26, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:
"This is not even my final form."
Zoe, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 659th edition (April 26, 2024)
The LoLdle answers for the game's April 26, 2024 edition are as follows:
- Classic: Zoe
- Quote: Swain
- Ability: Karma, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Kassadin
- Splash art: Mordekaiser, Bonus: Lord Mordekaiser
Clues referencing the year 2018 and the Targon region easily narrow down your options to Zoe for the classic riddle. The term "final form" should make it easy to connect the quote to Swain.
Identifying Karma's ability, Inner Flame, poses no real challenge. She's also a popular support champion among professional LoL players.
The emojis heavily indicate Kassadin's name. Meanwhile, any avid League of Legends player would easily recognize Mordekaiser's "Lord" splash art.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:
- April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn
- April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi
- April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao
- April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite
- April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy
- April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas
- April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc
- April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred
- April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius
- April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen
- April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina
- April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux
- April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear
- April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen
- April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton
- April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath
- April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath
- April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra
