"This is not even my final form": League of Legends LoLdle answers 659 (Friday, April 26, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 659th edition are now available. Five riddles make up this word game, all centered around LoL champions. Some questions may be straightforward, while others can be quite difficult to decipher. Here's the April 26, 2024, LoLdle quote puzzle:

"This is not even my final form."

Zoe, Swain, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 659th edition (April 26, 2024)

The LoLdle answers for the game's April 26, 2024 edition are as follows:

Classic : Zoe

: Zoe Quote : Swain

: Swain Ability : Karma, Bonus : Q

: Karma, : Q Emoji : Kassadin

: Kassadin Splash art: Mordekaiser, Bonus: Lord Mordekaiser

Clues referencing the year 2018 and the Targon region easily narrow down your options to Zoe for the classic riddle. The term "final form" should make it easy to connect the quote to Swain.

Identifying Karma's ability, Inner Flame, poses no real challenge. She's also a popular support champion among professional LoL players.

The emojis heavily indicate Kassadin's name. Meanwhile, any avid League of Legends player would easily recognize Mordekaiser's "Lord" splash art.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are a few of the previous LoLdle answers:

April 25, LoLdle 658: Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn

Ivern, Shen, Fiora, Sion, Kayn April 24, LoLdle 657: Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi

Pyke, Aatrox, Talon, Vladimir, Illaoi April 23, LoLdle 656: Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao

Shaco, Lee Sin, Viktor, Vel'Koz, Xin Zhao April 22, LoLdle 655: Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite

Gnar, Alistar, Anivia, Soraka, Malphite April 21, LoLdle 654: Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy

Kog'Maw, Twisted Fate, Gragas, Rammus, Poppy April 20, LoLdle 653: Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas

Amumu, Renata Glasc, Qiyana, Corki, Sylas April 19, LoLdle 652: Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc

Nasus, Tryndamere, Mordekaiser, Caitlyn, LeBlanc April 18, LoLdle 651: Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred

Ryze, Sion, Pantheon, Kog'Maw, Kindred April 17, LoLdle 650: Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius

Ornn, Viktor, Naafiri, Amumu, Darius April 16, LoLdle 649: Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen

Jarvan IV, Vayne, Irelia, Lee Sin, Gwen April 15, LoLdle 648: Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina

Quinn, Kindred, Zed, Xayah, Katarina April 14, LoLdle 647: Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux

Galio, Malphite, Rakan, Sejuani, Lux April 13, LoLdle 646: Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear

Aurelion Sol, Jarvan IV, Ryze, Zilean, Volibear April 12, LoLdle 645: Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen

Mordekaiser, Xin Zhao, Kassadin, Nocturne, Kennen April 11, LoLdle 644: Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton

Garen, Ahri, Rammus, Olaf, Renekton April 10, LoLdle 643: Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath

Tryndamere, Vex, Nocturne, Yorick, Cho'Gath April 9, LoLdle 642: Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath

Kayn, Azir, Singed, Graves, Xerath April 8, LoLdle 641: Fizz, Soraka, Karthus, Poppy, Syndra

The answers to the 660th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on April 27, 2024.