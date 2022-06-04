"This is what happens when you don't have demotions": Apex Legends players refuse to accept Aceu's comment on ranked

The ranked mode in the current season of Apex Legends hasn't been a smooth ride as it's been riddled with several problems. The main issue with the system is its matchmaking, which has become lopsided due to the jumbled rankings.

This has resulted in players with widely different skill gaps being put in the same lobbies. While former pro Aceu has previously been critical of the game's ranked reloaded mode, he has now shared his opinion about the season.

Many have complained about the kind of matches generated in the new season. The problem is evident in both ranked and casual matches, but the former's nature makes it a bigger problem.

In a recent stream, Aceu had something to say about the ranked season and the placement of players at the moment. Interestingly, it's different from what he had to say a couple of days back.

Former Apex Legends pro Aceu shares his opinion about the ranked mode

A couple of days ago, Aceu complained about demotions in ranked reloaded. He felt back then that the demotions are causing significant issues with how one is playing the game.

Interestingly, he pointed out the identical factor towards the current situation of the ranked. Based on the uploaded clip, it seems that he was speaking about not having demotions in a positive way.

As he observed the current distribution of players, Aceu lamented:

"This is what happens when you don't have demotions."

He also found the percentage of players in the Masters quite hilarious and how they are stacked in certain quartiles. Suffice to say, many players also commented on Aceu's opinion and shared their own takes.

One player pointed out that the problem is matchmaking and how it constructs lobbies. They feel that gold tier players shouldn't be matched against predators, and such things are causing the issues.

Players have often complained that the current season of Apex Legends is quite grindy. One feels that the only way to progress is to have a proper squad and invest sufficient time in it.

Another player pointed out how Aceu had complained earlier about the situation and not dealing with enough predators. Continuing demotions will only reduce the chances of finding players in higher ranks, given how hard ranked has been.

While some players appreciate the idea of demotion, they think that the current situation is lopsided due to how hard it has been for everyone. Much of it's down to how RPs are handed out after the matches.

Another Apex Legends player opines that Aceu is right about what happened last season with ranked. However, the current system is no better and has its own set of issues.

It's quite clear that multiple players are refusing to buy what Aceu has to say about ranked. For many, ranked continues to be a major problem in Apex Legends and they want Respawn to do something about it.

