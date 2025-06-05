"This is hurting the industry so deeply": Honkai Star Rail Acheron's VA speaks out as SAG-AFTRA's negotiations break down

After months of no developments, the SAG-AFTRA strike looks like it might be nearing a climax. Earlier in May 2025, video game companies submitted their "Last, Best and Final offer" to the union. As a result, the gaming community, along with many English voice actors residing in the USA, had high hopes that the strike would finally end. However, two core members of SAG-AFTRA announced via an Instagram livestream that they had decided not to accept the offer.

This news was met with criticism from the entire community. Several voice actors took to social media to express their disappointment at this development. Many EN VAs who work for certain HoYoverse games also joined the fray, talking about how this decision would severely impact the future of the voice acting industry.

Among these were Allegra Clark, the EN VA of Acheron from Honkai Star Rail, who spoke about the strike and said:

"This is hurting the industry so deeply."

Talking further about the SAG-AFTRA strike going on for a prolonged period, Allegra said that if the union did not accept the offer from the companies, the situation would soon reach an impasse. That would mean many people associated with the voice acting industry would be at risk of losing their jobs.

She followed this up by talking about how the livelihoods of so many were in jeopardy, and that the strike wasn't affecting the voice actors alone. Allegra also stated:

"I said it before and I’ll say it again: we need to get back to work. Compassionately, I ask for this not only for us, but for our colleagues in production who work with us daily."

Allegra's post on X was quoted by Genshin Impact Capitano's EN VA Chris Tergliafera, who agreed with her point of view and said that an impasse with the strike would lead to 'an entire industry being decimated.'

What repercussions can an impasse in the SAG-AFTRA strike have on Honkai Star Rail?

HoYoverse has begun replacing EN VAs in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

The release of Honkai Star Rail 3.3 saw HoYoverse permanently replace two Trailblazers – Stelle and Caelus – due to their voice actors withholding work for an extended period. This news was received with disappointment from the playerbase, as the original VAs for the two protagonists of the game were well-liked.

However, with patches of the Trailblazers being muted, HoYoverse likely did not have an option but to bring in new voice actors so as not to hamper the gameplay experience of players.

If the SAG-AFTRA strike reaches an impasse, more of the union English voice cast across all HoYoverse games (including Honkai Star Rail) may be recast. To prevent this from happening, SAG-AFTRA would need to reach an agreement with the video game companies, which will finally see the strike end.

