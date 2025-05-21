Did Honkai Star Rail replace Stelle and Caelus VAs? All you need to know

The recent Honkai Star Rail leaks surrounding Stelle and Caelus's VA replacement have garnered quite some attention from the community. The sources have claimed that the main character recast will be in place starting with version 3.3, and it seemed probable considering HoYoverse’s stand against the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The leaks have been proven true, with the officials confirming some voice-over adjustments in the patch overview. The 3.3 update went live on May 21, 2025, so players can encounter new voice lines during the story quest.

This article discusses everything HoYoverse specified regarding Trailblazer’s voice actor replacement in HSR.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take this information with a grain of salt.

Stelle and Caelus VA has been replaced in Honkai Star Rail 3.3

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 update has replaced the VAs of Stelle and Caelus, according to the official announcement. The officials claim that they have adjusted the in-battle voice lines for the Remembrance Trailblazers. Additionally, their dialogues in version 3.3’s story quest have been updated.

Players can also expect more adjustments to their remaining audio assets, and the same will likely be announced sometime in the future. HoYoverse has yet to specify the reasons to recast the fan-favorite characters. It is not the first time they have replaced a VA in their titles.

For instance, Zenless Zone Zero’s Koleda, Grace, and Rina’s English cast were changed during the version 1.7 update. The reasons can be traced back to the developer’s disagreement with ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes. Similar treatments were given to Genshin Impact’s VA, even though players were in favor of the artist.

Stelle and Caelus have limited dialogue in the game to begin with. Hence, their VA replacement wouldn’t really hinder the gameplay experience. However, fans are concerned about other Astral Express members like Himeko and Dan Heng. It seems their English voice-overs were missing in various story quests.

Hopefully, HoYoverse will stick to the original cast for the Astral Express members, as they have been part of the game ever since its release. Himeko, in particular, is a fan-favorite 5-star character known for her adventurous personality. Her English voice actor, Cia Court, is praised for her stellar performance in bringing the character to life.

