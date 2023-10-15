"This does what for their purpose?": Twitter reacts after activists disrupt Tekken 7 tournament at EGX London

The Tekken 7 tournament at EGX London, which also happens to be one of the biggest tournaments in the United Kingdom, was disrupted by activists. These individuals made their way to the stage in the middle of a match and spray-painted computer monitors, forcing players to abandon their game. The entire incident happened during the tournament's finals.

The activists didn't stop at the screens. They continued to spray paint on other gaming equipment as well. While they were arrested for causing damage and disrupting the tournament, Tekken 7 fans questioned their actions and how it helped their cause.

Activists disrupt EGX Tekken 7 finals

While EGX is yet to address the issue, this isn't the first time that it has found itself in such a predicament this year. Prior to the incident at its Tekken 7 finals, some individuals harassed hosts at a talk that was titled "What Does A Community Manager Really Do?."

Although the disruptors were arrested this time, EGX is yet to make a statement on the security breach that took place at the venue.

While the event staff quickly replaced everything damaged and the event carried on, such chaos should not have happened. Furthermore, fans on Twitter asked others to not tweet about the incident, because that's what the activists wanted.

The disruptors were protesting against the UK government for leasing oil and gas pipelines. To make a statement, the climate change activists made their way into a gaming tournament, which many feel was a wrong target.

Others further mentioned that the way the activists were moving ahead with their plans, they would lose whatever crowd following they've amassed so far. This is because disrupting a community-based Tekken 7 tournament or blocking roads would turn the average individual against them for all the difficulties they've been causing.

Considering that gaming events are being targeted at this point in time, one can only expect that the security at upcoming tournaments will be tighter. With The Game Awards taking place in a few months, it won't be a surprise if the activists show up at that event as well to try and make a statement.

Despite the disruptions, Hasan "JoKa" Rehman won the tournament and Richie "Ayorichie" Olusanya came second. It will be interesting to see how EGX addresses the multiple security breaches that happened at their event this year.