This Starfield chest has infinite space, perfect for storing almost everything

There is a Starfield chest with infinite storage space where you can store almost anything. This discovery was recently made by a few players, who shared the news on social media. Having such an item opens up a new horizon for many players, who will now be able to store more items both for consumption and to sell at a good price.

If your inventory and backpack are maxed out, read on to find out how to obtain this infinite space chest.

How to get Starfield chest with infinite storage

The character has limitations of weight carrying (Image via Bethesda)

The number of things you can carry in Starfield is related to the mass of each item. If the total weight exceeds 100 kg, you must leave some items behind. Besides, to carry such weight, the character must have a level four in Weight Lifting skill.

On the other hand, there are options like the ship's inventory, where you have space to leave some objects. However, in the early stages of the game, you will realize that this may not be enough.

With little space, the only remedy is to sell some objects, consume food, or simply ignore some items in visited places because you have nowhere to store them.

In this context, finding an item that does not show mass in its stats is an unexpected blessing that the game developer did not announce. Such is the case with the Starfield chest in question, which was discovered by a social media user and, in his words, "changes everything."

Before setting out to find the Starfield chest, it is necessary to note that you need to progress in the main story. According to the user JAP, after the mission All That Money Can Buy, you must send your character to the city of New Atlantis.

In this city on the planet Jemison, there is a place called The Lodge. Once in it, you need to enter the basement and past the workbenches. There, you will find a chest on the floor. When you open it, you will notice that it has no mass, so it can store anything without space limitations.

However, you cannot perform certain actions, such as crafting or research, directly with the items in this Starfield chest. You have to extract them before you can use them. This is not much of a problem, as it only takes a few seconds to search for an item in the chest and bring it to the workbenches located on another floor of the building.

More infinite space in Starfield

Besides this chest, there are more infinite storage objects in The Lodge (Image via Bethesda)

The Starfield chest is not the only one that can hold an infinite number of items. You can also find other useful containers in The Lodge itself.

At some point in the story, you should talk to a character named Noel and ask him for a room. He will give you a cozy place with a bed and a locker. You can also store as many items as you want in this locker.

In the same room, there are more items with infinite capacity. You will find three ammo containers near the weapon bench. Each of them can store your most valuable items without limit.