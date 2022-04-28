This War of Mine: Final Cut is headed to Game Pass - Release date, platforms, and more

11 Bit Studios’ dark survival game, This War of Mine: Final Cut, is finally on its way to Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in May 2022. Instead of the original release, the enhanced and expanded Final Cut version is what Game Pass users will get to experience in the coming weeks.

The compelling story will bring with it a nice variety of updates, enhancements, and more when it arrives on Microsoft's subscription service.

This War of Mine: Final Cut is coming soon to Game Pass

Originally released on PC in 2019, This War of Mine was a truly unique experience when it came to war-related survival titles. Instead of playing the role of a soldier, the players experience the horrors of war from the perspective of the citizens caught in the crossfire. It offers something truly unique in the survival genre.

The Final Cut will be released on all current-generation platforms, PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Game Pass on May 10, 2022. It will also be a day one release for Game Pass.

The visuals of the game are both beautiful and haunting at the same time (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of this grim side-scrolling survival title, 11 Bit Studios will re-release the “Final Cut” with a wide variety of enhancements.

These enhancements include 4K visuals and a UI upgrade, as well as remastered versions of the original release’s in-game locations. New locations from This War of Mine’s Stories DLC, a new classic scenario, a new character, and new quests and events that will be revealed in the new 'Stories' areas will be included.

The base release comes with the full game and all of the free DLC that was provided after launch, but it does not come with the three-episode “Stories” DLC. This DLC is bundled with the Complete Edition bundle.

This game highlights the horrors of war in a truly unforgettable way (Image via 11 Bit Studios)

The “Stories” DLC is worth experiencing as it has a new focus for the game’s narrative, highlighting specific characters' tales as they try to live and survive in a war-torn city. The DLC can be purchased separately or bought as part of the Complete Edition bundle.

The story told in this game has never been more pertinent, given the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The harrowing and dark tale of survival in a war-torn city comes to Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 on May 10, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi