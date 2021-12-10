“Thought I did a good job”: Twitch streamer Jerma pretends to “have a meltdown” while watching the Game Awards

During a recent live stream, Jeremy “Jerma” Elbertson pretended to have a hysterical meltdown due to his non-inclusion in Game Awards 2021’s Content Creator of the Year nominations.

The Content Creator of the Year award was won by popular Minecraft YouTuber Dream with the likes of Fuslie, Gaules, Ibai, and TheGrefg as the other nominations. However, Jerma jokingly claimed that even he should have been considered for the award.

On his livestream, Jerma had a "hysterical meltdown" while watching an Amazon Luna advertisement. He pretended to cry uncontrollably and claimed that he had "done a good job" in the past year.

Jerma quickly reassures viewers after "meltdown"

While watching an advertisement for Amazon’s new cloud gaming platform “Luna,” he seemed to have something entirely different on his mind. Popular Minecraft star Dream had just won the Content Creator of the Year award after registering a growth of almost 14 million subscribers on YouTube since January 2020 while Jerma was not even considered for the award. The streamer has managed to gain almost 350k followers on Twitch in the past year, taking his overall follower count to 746k. While that was arguably not enough to be nominated for the award, Jerma went on a hilarious rant and pretended to cry:

“I thought I did a good job this year. I thought I did a good job this year (sobs).

As is obvious from the clip, the streamer pretended to cry hysterically before deciding to drop the act. Some members of Jerma’s Twitch chat began to take his claims seriously and mocked the streamer:

“Most people are spamming “loser, loser cry loser.”

Jerma could not help laughing and quickly assured all his viewers that he was only joking. Despite all of this, Jerma boasts a sizable Twitch following and has been streaming regularly since around November 2016. He plays various games such as Resident Evil, Dark Souls, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

