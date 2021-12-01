5 Twitch streamers who gained massive popularity in 2021

It is no secret that Twitch is on track to be overtaken by other video-game streaming platforms such as Facebook Gaming and YouTube Gaming.

Several prominent content creators have in the past year left Twitch to continue live streaming on alternate sites. Most notably, this includes the likes of Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Ludwig Ahgren.

Ludwig only recently announced his decision to leave Twitch despite claiming that he sees the platform as his home. The following article looks at the Twitch streamers who gained massive popularity in 2021.

Twitch streamers who blew up in 2021

5) Ludwig Ahgren

Former Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren announced his decision to move to YouTube Gaming on November 30. The streamer claimed that he did not feel appreciated by the purple platform and has, as a result, decided to move to YouTube Gaming.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I broke down the best guide for anyone to grow as a streamer on Twitch I broke down the best guide for anyone to grow as a streamer on Twitch https://t.co/aynB4vTC1N

Regardless, Ludwig blew up in 2021. In recent months, he has become one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch. The streamer gained almost 1.9 million followers on Twitch over the past 12 months and currently boasts 3.09 million followers. Ludwig might not stream on Twitch for the foreseeable future, but it was his increasing popularity on the platform that earned him the high-paying YouTube Gaming deal.

4) TheGrefg

David “TheGrefg” Martínez has also blown up in popularity in recent months. The streamer is currently ranked 35th in terms of followers and rose as high as 7th in the past few months. TheGrefg’s spectacular rise in popularity began towards the start of 2020.

The streamer had around 1.2 million followers on Twitch in January 2020. Presently, that number has risen to about 8.5 million. TheGrefg’s increase in popularity in recent months also resulted in him being nominated for the “content creator of the year” award at Game Awards 2021.

3) Ibai

Twitch streamer Ibai Llanos is another Twitch creator who has received a huge spike in popularity in recent months. Ibai also got nominated for the content creator of the year award and currently boasts around 8.5 million followers along with some 43k subscribers.

Ibai registered his subscriber-high count of 73,561 during a September 2021 stream. Ibai started the year with around 4.4 million followers and has registered a growth of more than 4 million in the last 12 months. Apart from League of Legends, he also plays games such as Among Us and Minecraft.

2) Tommyinnit

Thomas “Tommyinnit” Simons was not among the content creators who were nominated at The Game Awards 2021. However, he arguably deserved to be included after registering a growth of around 4 million followers on Twitch in the last year.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit This is the most important moment of my life This is the most important moment of my life https://t.co/bc9yQyzh8h

The Minecraft streamer was a relatively unknown phenomenon until the beginning of this year. In recent months, he has maintained a huge growth rate due to his Minecraft content, which amounts to a whopping 88.5% of his overall streams.

1) Adin Ross

Finally, none other than Adin Ross, who has registered huge growth on Twitch in recent months. Like Tommyinnit, Adin Ross was relatively unpopular until the beginning of 2021 and had around 500k followers.

adin @adinross For anyone who comes across this tweet… Happy thanksgiving 🦃🍽 I hope you have a blessed day 🙏 and spend good time w your family & friends. Appreciate your life, you have it better than most! Someone got it way worse than u. I love you ❤️ For anyone who comes across this tweet… Happy thanksgiving 🦃🍽 I hope you have a blessed day 🙏 and spend good time w your family & friends. Appreciate your life, you have it better than most! Someone got it way worse than u. I love you ❤️

Ross currently has around 5.16 million followers on Twitch. He initially blew into popularity due to his collaborations with Corinna Kopf. However, in recent months, Adin Ross has become one of the most recognized Twitch streamers and has garnered a huge community. Ross has spent the majority of his Twitch career streaming NBA 2K games.

