Top 5 TommyInnit & Tubbo Minecraft Moments

Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons and Toby "Tubbo" Smith are streamers who focus on Minecraft. They're best known for the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP").

When the pandemic began, they dedicated their quarantine to growing and working on their channels together. They've traversed an incredibly long road to getting to where they are now. They are inseparable and create content together. These two have won the hearts of many fans who cherish their long-lasting and close friendship.

In this article, we'll count down five of the best friendship moments between Tubbo and TommyInnit.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's views, it is up to the reader to decide which moments they, personally, would put on this list.

Top 5 best friendship moments between Tubbo and TommyInnit

5) "This is deffo flerting"

While Tommy delivers slightly romantic messages from Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold to Clay "Dream," Tubbo messages his uncomfortable friend various misspelled iterations of the sentence, "are they flirting?"

Throughout the exchange of uncomfortably flirty questions, the two close friends are talking about how uncomfortable they are. Tubbo even drops the, now iconic, line in his private messages:

"This is deffo flerting."

While it's not a moment exclusive to the two young streamers, their private misspelled messages throughout this spectacle are something to remember.

4) "You've got a bow? I've got a boat!"

While playing on the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") Tommy repeatedly asks Tubbo if he has a bow. This was presumably to shoot Dream off the nearby platform he was building up on.

Tubbo jovially places down a boat with the sentiment:

"I've got a boat!"

3) MCC 9 L'Manberg Skin

Minecraft Championship 9 marked one of the many early tournaments that Tubbo and Tommy did not team together.

Tommy agreed with some of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP") members before Minecraft Championship 9 to wear their war skins to honor L'Manberg. Tubbo was one of them.

When Tommy spawned in the waiting area for the championships to begin and saw that Tubbo wasn't wearing his skin for L'Manberg, he feigned immense disappointment.

"Why aren't you wearing... the L'Manberg skin? He's moving on..."

Tommy even joined Tubbo's team voice chat to express how saddened he was. Tubbo's excuse for not wearing the skin was completely valid, as his team wanted to coordinate their skins and dress up. But, he was thinking about the war skin when he made this choice, saying:

"Tommy, I was actually gonna put the shoulder pads and the sash on the skin but I didn't get to have time."

Tommy recognized that he had good faith, and left his voice chat with the sentiment, "it's going to be hard to shoot you."

2) "My chat wants us to kiss"

While streaming on Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), Tommy read out a stray chat message to Tubbo:

"Hey Tubbo, my chat wants us to kiss."

Before Tubbo can respond to the message, Tommy states:

"I don't want to kiss you Tubbo."

To which Tubbo replies with a disheartened, "aww..."

The two immediately break out into uncomfortable laughter as Tubbo relays to his friend that he was absolutely joking.

1) "You spin me right round"

Before Tommy dashes out of the room to go to the bathroom, he leaves Tubbo with the task of entertaining his stream while he's gone.

Tubbo takes this task to heart and immediately sets down a boat. He gets inside and begins singing the chorus to "You Spin Me Right Round (Like A Record)" by Dead Or Alive.

This clip of him singing and spinning around in the boat has become an inside meme in the community, and he certainly did his job of entertaining the stream.

When Tommy returns, Tubbo explains what he was doing to entertain the stream while he was gone:

"I started singing "You Spin Me Right Round" while going around in the boat, and then I got the ukelele out!"

Tommy abruptly ends his bit with the comment:

"I don't think this song is about a boat, Tubbo, I think it's about sex."

Edited by Gautham Balaji