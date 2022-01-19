Tifa Lockhart trends after Italian senate Zoom meeting is interrupted by inappropriate Final Fantasy video  

As the pandemic continues to surge worldwide, the Italian senate has taken to conducting Zoom meetings. The latest parliamentary session made headlines after an explicit video of Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockart began playing in the middle of proceedings. The content went live as Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi was about to speak during the session.

ANSA reported that the Italian senate had an undisturbed meeting for the first-half hour. However, when it was Parisi’s chance to speak during the meeting, chaos ensued.

The meeting was hosted by Maria Laura Mantovani, a Five Star Movement Senator, in hopes of discussing matters related to data transparency in politics.

Awkward Italian senate meeting goes viral on social media

The inappropriate clip played during the Italian senate event has been removed from the official VOD, however the same has gone viral on social media. The Italian parliament livestreamed the session on Facebook and television channel Senato della Repubblica (a channel similar to C-SPAN, in Italy).

The video began playing as Parisi was about to speak in the “Towards A Transparent Civil Service” seminar. Eurogamer reported that as user Alex Spence entered the chat, Final Fantasy VII’s Tifa Lockhart explicit CGI content began playing.

Many voiced- “s*x offencer” and “oh Christo,” before Alex Spence was removed.

ANSA Politics has reported that Senator Mantovani reported the incident to the police in hopes of catching the culprit behind the now infamous parliamentary session.

Who is Final Fantasy 7’s Tifa Lockhart?

The character is the protagonist of the Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VII Remake. She is best known among the players as Cloud Strife’s friend. Lockhart is also a member of the Avalanche resistance group.

Tifa Lockhart is described by many as a reserved and empathetic character who often embodies a maternal figure to her allies. However, she is an aggressive and strong combat fighter best known for fighting with her fists.

