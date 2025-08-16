Time until Chasca rerun in Genshin Impact 5.8

Chasca is an Anemo 5-star character released back in the first half of Genshin Impact version 5.2. Six patches after her release, HoYoverse has finally brought her first rerun banner in the version 5.8 update.Fans of the infamous Peacemaker from the Flower-Feather clan will be able to wish on her banner in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.8. The second half of Genshin Impact 5.8 goes live on August 19, 2025. If you can't wait for her banner, below we have provided a countdown for the time until Chasca's rerun banner in Genshin Impact goes live.Genshin Impact Chasca rerun banner countdownChasca's banner will become available in Genshin Impact on August 19, 2025, and will stay up for a total of three weeks. Her banner will end on September 9, 2025, which is one day before the release of the Nod-Krai update.Since Chasca is in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.8, her release timings aren't the same for all servers. Below you will find the release time for Chasca's rerun banner on all servers in Genshin Impact 5.8, along with a countdown:Asia serverAs always, the Asia server is the first to get new events in Genshin Impact, including character and weapon banners. On the Asia server, Chasca's banner goes live on August 19, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8). Here is the countdown for the time until Chasca's banner in Genshin Impact 5.8:Europe serverPlayers on the Europe server are the second to get the Chasca banner. Compared to the Asia server, Europe gets events six hours later. On the Europe server, Chasca's banner goes live on August 19, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +1). Here is the countdown for Europe server players wanting to pull Chasca:America serverThe America server is the last to get Chasca's banner. Players on the America server can wish for Chasca on August 19, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC -5). Here is the countdown for the time until Chasca's banner goes live on the America server in Genshin Impact:Chasca character and weapon bannerChasca character banner (Image via HoYoverse)Along with Chasca, Mualani is also getting a rerun in the second half of Genshin Impact 5.8. As for the 4-star characters, you can get the following while pulling for Chasca or Mualani:Ifa - Anemo supportOroron - Electro support/sub-DPSBennett - Pyro supportAll 4-star characters on the Chasca/Mualani banner are great and have strong constellations. For new players, both Ororon and Bennett are excellent picks. If you are an old player, Ifa and Ororon constellations might attract you since they are fairly new characters.Chasca weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)As for the weapon banner, both Chasca's and Mualani's signature weapons will be available. Here are all the weapons available during Chasca's rerun banner in Genshin Impact 5.8:Surf's Up (5-star catalyst)Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage (5-star bow)Fruitful Hook (4-star claymore)Waveriding Whirl (4-star catalyst)Flower-Wreathed Feathers (4-star bow)Favonius Sword (4-star sword)Favonius Lance (4-star polearm)Both signature weapons are extremely strong for their respective characters and serve as powerful stat sticks for many DPS characters in Genshin Impact.Related: Genshin Impact: Chasca's signature Bow Astral Vulture's Crimson Plumage stats, effects, and materials