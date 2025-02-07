Time until Evelyn releases in Zenless Zone Zero

Phase two of the Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update is set to commence on February 12, 2025, and will bring Evelyn to the playable roster. Evelyn is confirmed to be an S-Rank Fire agent from the Attack specialization, who will take on the role of a DPS across various teams. Those planning to summon her will likely want to know when exactly her banner will go live.

Hence, this article presents regional countdowns showing the time until Evelyn releases in ZZZ.

When does Evelyn release in Zenless Zone Zero?

The Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 update will introduce Evelyn in the second phase of the patch, which kicks off on February 12, 2025. Her banner will roll out at different times across Asia, Europe, and America. Here are the countdowns for each region:

Evelyn banner release countdown in Asia

Servers in Asia will be the first to receive Evelyn’s banner in ZZZ. HoYoverse will release it on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8), to be exact. Readers can use the timer below to track her official debut.

Evelyn banner release countdown in Europe

Players in Europe will be the next to see Aglaea’s banner in the game. They can summon her starting February 12, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+1). Here’s a countdown that actively displays the remaining time.

Evelyn banner release countdown in America

Lastly, Evelyn will come to servers in America on February 12, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC-5). Those planning to summon her can use the countdown below to track her official release as a playable agent.

Zenless Zone Zero Evelyn banner details

Evelyn's banner is heading to the second phase of ZZZ 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

The second phase banner in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 will feature Evelyn, along with Qingyi’s rerun. The latter is an Electric agent specializing in Stun fighting style. The list below further details the characters players can summon in the second half of the patch:

Evelyn (S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style

(S-Rank): Fire, Attack fighting style Qingyi (S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style

(S-Rank): Electric, Stun fighting style Anton (A-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style

(A-Rank): Electric, Attack fighting style Nicole (A-Rank): Ether, Support fighting style

The W-Engine banner will feature the signature weapon of the S-Rank agents and other options. Here are the details:

Heartstring Nocturne (S-Rank, Attack)

(S-Rank, Attack) Ice-Jade Teapot (S-Rank, Stun)

(S-Rank, Stun) Drill Rig – Red Axis (A-Rank, Attack)

(A-Rank, Attack) The Vault (A-Rank, Support)

Follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub for more information and updates.

